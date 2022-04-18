Placeholder while article actions load

Rory Cooper is a parent of three Fairfax County elementary school students. Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) were once the crown jewel of public education in the D.C. metropolitan area. That is, until the current school board and Superintendent Scott Brabrand spent two years exposing malfeasance to the country during the pandemic. As of now, FCPS is a national embarrassment at the center of a man-made public school crisis.

After extending Brabrand’s contract for a year precisely when no children were inside buildings, test scores were plummeting, special needs students were being denied services and mental and behavioral health issues were rising, it was time for the FCPS school board to search for a replacement.

The search itself was mired in typical FCPS board controversy as a member of the selection process leaked the names of the two finalists to the local NAACP chapter to wage a public campaign for a favored choice. That leak backfired, resulting in Cheryl Logan of the Omaha Public School system withdrawing after her confidential candidacy was revealed.

Thursday night, the board officially selected the other candidate, Michelle Reid, to be our new superintendent. Reid is, at best, a small-district Brabrand. At worst, she’s a larger problem.

Reid comes from Northshore School District outside of Seattle. She has presided over the district since 2016. Northshore has 23,000 students — or about 11 percent of Fairfax, one of the largest school systems in the country. During her tenure at Northshore, test scores plummeted, mental health challenges grew, parents protested and her district was the poster child in the Pacific Northwest of school closures. On top of all of that, Reid presided over a scandal in which the school system failed to protect female high school athletes from an allegedly abusive coach.

I’m reminded of an old “Simpsons” episode in which one restaurant owner says to his partner: “Sometimes I think you want to fail.”

Let’s look at the tape.

Brabrand’s biggest knock against him was Fairfax’s abysmal record on school closures. Spurred on by union leaders, Brabrand locked students out of school for more than a year, ended school on Mondays, returned to a two-day a week hybrid schedule after demanding first-in-line status for vaccinations and was finally forced to fully reopen by law in the fall of 2021.

Reid’s district was one of the first in the United States to close. Now that alone is not a criticism. In spring 2020, closures seemed prudent while we gathered facts, and Reid’s district was near the epicenter of the breakout. But Reid’s district was also one of the last to reopen, and it did so reluctantly. In March 2021, when even notoriously slow Fairfax was finally embracing the hybrid model amid parent protest, Reid had no plan to return students to the classroom. It took an emergency proclamation from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) to compel Reid to reopen her doors. Many of Reid’s schools were closed again as recently as 12 weeks ago.

An outcome of Brabrand’s leadership has been a steep decline in academic test scores among Fairfax students. FCPS saw a 10 percent to 30 percent drop in scores in reading, math and science from 2019 to 2021. In that same period, Reid’s students only experienced a 7 percent to 15 percent drop in reading and math scores, which I guess to the FCPS board is a step up.

In the fall 2021, only half of Northshore’s students were at grade level in math. Six in 10 were at grade level in math and science. Forty percent to 50 percent of her students were simply not getting the instruction they needed. This is okay with Superintendent Reid because her philosophy is that grades should “do no harm” and be “equity driven.”

With a $3.4 billion budget, Brabrand had a difficult time instituting virtual learning with weeks in 2020 of software failures and days off (virtual) school being counted as instructional days. Reid managed a $400 million budget for her much smaller district and delivered similar results. Her schools also shut down completely around the same time, both in-person and virtual, because of systemic failure.

Brabrand’s failures have led to an exodus from Fairfax schools. As of December, 46,000 students have fled Fairfax schools during the pandemic. Think about that. Twice as many students left FCPS than attend Reid’s Northshore schools. In Fairfax, that’s 3.6 percent of the student population. So surely our new superintendent would help solve that issue. Except Reid experienced a 2.3 percent loss herself. Parents protested the district, engaged school board recalls and showed their anger at the status quo. Which I guess is good experience for the new FCPS superintendent?

Between 2018 and 2020, Reid’s former district was wrapped in an abuse scandal. A high school basketball coach was accused by several members of abuse, including him offering to pay for abortions without telling parents and allowing videos in the locker room to be shown of students having sex. Reid told parents she would make the coach take additional training. Given recent experience in Loudoun County of alleged sexual abuse coverups, this is particularly alarming.

So, after two years of abysmal failure and parental revolt, FCPS’s school board chose a new superintendent who had a worse record on school closures, an abysmal record on academic achievement, an inability to manage a much smaller system, who was a target of recalls and protests and whose district endured a sexual abuse scandal. Talk about failing up.

For nearly three years now, the Fairfax County School Board has ignored parents, students and education advocates to serve their own interests or those of union leaders. Now, they’re locking us into a new leader who made $350,000 in her old district and is likely making much more in her new contract — and that figure should be immediately disclosed. FCPS is the one of the largest school districts in the country and serves almost 200,000 students. The Fairfax superintendent is a significant position of public trust.

Teachers are underpaid. Administrators are not. We must hold highly compensated public officials accountable to great expectations, especially in a school system that was once the reason people moved to Fairfax County. Reid is not the right choice, and parents must demand better

