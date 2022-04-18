Placeholder while article actions load

The clock is ticking for Democrats defending their slim congressional majorities, including the 7-4 Democratic advantage they have in Virginia’s 11 U.S. House districts. Two of the state’s Democratic representatives in particular — Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria — face daunting Republican challenges in this year’s midterms, with Democrats clinging to hair-thin majorities in both the House and Senate and struggling to keep their noses above water against the undertow of President Biden’s sinking popularity.

The task over the coming seven months in Virginia mirrors the one facing Democrats nationally. Former president Barack Obama recently summed it up in just 11 words: “We’ve got a story to tell, just got to tell it.”

How can it be so simple yet so difficult?

It’s a skill Democrats seem hesitant to learn, preferring instead to play defense against an energized, resurgent GOP. Democrats need look no farther than the past two years for pointed lessons on the consequences of failing to tell their story and letting the Republicans dominate the narrative.

Advertisement

It happened in Virginia last year as former governor Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, paced the statewide ticket by unsuccessfully trying to portray Republican Glenn Youngkin as Donald Trump’s doppelganger. Voters heard much less about two years of popular, significant Democratic legislative achievements in Richmond. Democrats had rolled back barriers Republicans had erected to the ballot box and abortion services and imposed limits on Virginia’s free-for-all firearms trade. Democrats successfully expanded Medicaid to more than 400,000 Virginia families that previously lacked health insurance coverage. Yet, in November, the GOP won all three statewide races and regained the House majority it lost two years earlier.

With Democrats lacking a positive narrative of their own, Youngkin fashioned one for them. He incorporated a tactic that helped the GOP gain U.S. House seats in 2020 by making Democrats own the “defund the police” rhetoric that most Democrats soundly rejected.

He also broke new ground, exploiting localized conflicts over school board actions regarding race, gender and sexuality and repackaging them as an issue of denying parents a voice in public education. It supercharged the GOP turnout and tempered Democratic support in their suburban strongholds.

Advertisement

A blunt postmortem of the disappointing 2020 U.S. House races by three Democratic-allied organizations — Third Way, the Collective PAC and Latino Victory Fund — quoted a former member of Congress as saying Democrats focused on the message that Trump was bad, not how a Democratic majority would help voters.

Another candidate added, “In this absence of strong party branding, the opposition latched on to GOP talking points, suggesting our candidates would burn down your house and take away the police.”

Among the report’s recommendations was to reimagine the party’s message and narrative: “Our gospel should be about championing all working people — including but not limited to White working people — and lifting up our values of opportunity, equity, inclusion.”

Democrats face significant head winds. Americans worry deeply about the economy and how Biden is handling it. A Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters released April 6 shows that 44 percent of respondents described the U.S. economy as “poor,” a percentage not seen since the Great Recession 11 to 13 years ago. Only 38 percent felt Biden was doing a good job on the economy, lower than his approval ratings for his handling of the pandemic or the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine. Asked generically whether they would prefer Democrats or Republicans to win control of Congress this fall, 47 percent chose the GOP and 43 percent favored Democrats.

Advertisement

But the poll also exposes GOP vulnerabilities, too. Though 54 percent disapproved of Biden’s job performance, 62 percent disapproved of the way congressional Republicans are handling their work. Fifty-seven percent disliked the performance of Democrats in Congress.

As Obama said, there are stories Democrats can tell: a stunning reversal of double-digit, pandemic-related unemployment rates that gripped the nation just two years ago; the fight to make voting safer and easier; protecting women’s access to abortion services; advances in matters of racial and gender equity; the greater access to doctors and hospitals for the working poor thanks to Obamacare; a decades-overdue investment in the nation’s crumbling infrastructure; and Biden-era economic stimulus checks that were a pandemic lifeline to tens of millions of households and businesses.

The question remains whether they’ll tell them.

GiftOutline Gift Article