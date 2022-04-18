Placeholder while article actions load

I was delighted to read in the April 12 Metro article “Maryland Democrats hail legislative victories” about the Maryland General Assembly’s accomplishments in the 2022 legislative session, but one of the new laws received only a passing mention. The Climate Solutions Now Act is a good start toward getting Maryland to net-zero carbon emissions. But it is just a start.

To reach net-zero, Maryland must switch from fossil fuels to clean, renewable electricity throughout all sectors of the state’s economy. Unfortunately, the General Assembly decided not to include in the legislation a requirement that all new buildings have electric hot water and space-heating systems, a measure recommended by the Maryland Commission on Climate Change. This requirement would have been a commonsense step toward electrifying the state.

We cannot keep saying, “There’s always next year,” because we are running out of next years. That said, next year, the Maryland General Assembly must get serious about the climate by creating a concrete plan — not just guidelines — for getting the state to net-zero. That plan should include electrification across Maryland’s economy and expanding clean renewable energy production.

Robert Wald, Silver Spring

The April 14 news article “Climate pledges are improving — but still leave world on a disastrous path” reminded readers that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has issued three stark climate reports since August. This fact is jaw-dropping. Worldwide, a small minority of climate activists are raising red flags, but the bulk of people and their businesses and governments just carry on as usual.

Why are we not talking about our disrupted climate every day?

Huge weather events have already turned deadly this year in the Philippines, India, South Africa and the United States. The United States’ wildfire season is underway. The climate is screaming at us, and the IPCC issues stern reports while most of us continue to plod along without a climate care in the world.

What event or events will turn this vicious tide? When will we be able to look forward to a more sustainable future? How can we persuade people to aggressively mitigate climate change now? There are so many questions, so many problems and so little time.

Sally Courtright, Albany, N.Y.

