When I saw the photograph accompanying the April 13 news article “ Governor signs bill that makes it illegal to perform abortion in Okla. ,” I was transported not only back to Oklahoma (where I grew up) but also to a pop-up rally on reproductive rights at a college spring weekend in Philadelphia in 1970.

And neither would the Oklahoma governor and his two male compatriots shown in the photo — apparently pleased with the overwhelmingly successful legislation that takes away the rights of women in their state to make a decision on whether to bring a life into the world.

I cannot help wondering what the impact of banning abortion will be. To me, making Oklahoma “the most pro-life state in the country” would mean working toward assuring that the children born there have the most loving, caring and supportive parents who want them and are prepared to devote some thought and energy toward raising them. I fear that is not the situation in states, including Oklahoma, that seek to criminalize abortion.