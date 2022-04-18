Placeholder while article actions load

In her April 12 op-ed, “Democrats miss a bigger risk by fearing a border surge,” Catherine Rampell astutely pointed out the immigration-related political risk involved for Democrats in rescinding former president Donald Trump’s unlawful Title 42 policy, which uses the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for expelling migrants who have arrived at the country’s borders.

Though Ms. Rampell made a compelling economic argument on how much the sizable missing immigrant workforce impacts inflation, she missed the integral human rights component at the heart of the issue. We’ve personally witnessed the atrocities committed against Black and brown migrants by Border Patrol agents and chafed at the callous nature of bureaucratic foot-dragging as Congress and the Biden administration have simultaneously welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainian immigrants into the country with open arms.

The thousands of Black migrants fleeing precarious situations and being turned away at the border should not be treated differently because of their race. If Democrats really want to fix our nation’s broken immigration system, reunite families and shore up their base, they must think with their hearts, not just their pocketbooks.

Anthony Enriquez, New York

The writer is vice president of U.S. advocacy and litigation for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

GiftOutline Gift Article