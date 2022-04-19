The Biden administration has laid out its objectives in the fight against Vladimir Putin: “a free and independent Ukraine, a weakened and isolated Russia, and a stronger, more unified, more determined West.” But this week’s International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings seem likely to demonstrate how far the administration is from delivering on this long-term vision of containment. If the Biden team wants to revive that Cold War strategy, it needs to appreciate the role of economic statecraft — and it needs to think bigger than the West.
Since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine, the West and the rest have split along two axes. Politically, anti-Putin NATO and its rich allies are at odds with see-no-evil emerging nations, which have refused to condemn Russia in United Nations votes. Economically, the West is grappling with stagflation, but poorer countries face the far more acute prospect of food riots, debt crises and even regime collapse.
This double division — anti-Western feeling combined with economic grievances and political instability — is bad news for the Biden team. If desperate developing countries line up to buy oil and gas from Russia, Putin won’t be isolated. If they denounce the United States and its allies at the United Nations, it will be harder to sustain the Western coalition. Anti-Western feeling, on top of state failure, can also affect U.S. security directly. That was the lesson of the 2001 terrorist attacks, launched from the failed state of Afghanistan. It was also the lesson, during the Cold War, of Fidel Castro’s revolution in Cuba and the ascension of the mullahs in Iran.
Neither state failure nor anti-Western feeling can be eliminated, but a serious U.S. strategy should aim to contain both. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank were created in 1944 precisely to address these dangers; when the Cuban revolution proved these institutions needed reinforcement, rich countries equipped the World Bank with the resources to extend much-cheaper loans. After the 2001 terrorist attacks, George W. Bush launched no fewer than three development initiatives: global trade talks intended to prioritize the needs of poor countries; the Millennium Challenge Corporation, designed to reward developing nations that embraced sound policies; and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.
Today, poor countries confront an economic double-whammy, and unless the West helps them, it will be blamed for the fallout. The Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates aggressively, which will hammer poor countries that have borrowed in dollars. Meanwhile, Western sanctions on Russia are driving up the cost of living; food prices are fully a third higher than a year ago. Egypt, heavily reliant on Russian and Ukrainian wheat imports, has suffered an abrupt loss of investor confidence and had to devalue its currency. Sri Lanka, facing street protests and runaway inflation, has suspended payments on its foreign debt. As The Post’s David J. Lynch has reported, Tunisian bakeries are often out of bread by midday. “There will be a revolution coming soon,” a local academic says.
An IMF report released Tuesday surveys the risk that this trouble will spread. Food prices have sprinted past their high point of 2011, when a spike helped to precipitate the Arab Spring upheavals. Debt-service costs, already up, will rise further as the Fed continues to raise rates. International investors are pulling money out of developing markets, leaving more government bonds on the books of local banks. As the IMF notes ominously, if governments default, they risk dragging down the banks. Starved of credit, entire economies could implode.
Remarkably, in the Trump era, the rich world met the challenge of the covid-19 recession by arranging temporary debt relief. Now, however, it is flailing. Proposals for a longer-term debt-relief program known as the Common Framework have deadlocked. A promise last year to help poor countries by providing them with special drawing rights, an IMF-issued quasi-currency, has yet to be implemented. Even before the Ukraine war, the heads of the World Bank and IMF went public with their frustration, calling on creditor nations to tackle the debt challenge before defaults and crises spread. Now, with the world economy reeling from the conflict, the challenge is doubly urgent.
The United States bears as much blame as any country for this drift. The administration has failed to prioritize debt relief. Congress is doing its best to bury the initiative on special drawing rights. The one bright spot on the horizon — a World Bank promise this week to up its lending to poor countries — is not something for which the United States can take credit since it is behind on payments to the institution.
For most of the post-World War II era, the World Bank-IMF spring meetings were an opportunity for the United States to show global economic leadership. If the Biden administration is serious about geopolitics in the wake of Ukraine, it needs to persuade Congress to fund priorities from debt relief to special drawing rights. The long struggle of containment will require as broad a coalition as is possible. The West is not enough.
