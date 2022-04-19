Placeholder while article actions load

LOS ANGELES — It’s easy enough to dismiss a recent California proposal that would reduce the workweek to 32 hours over four days, from the current 40 over five, for the same amount of pay. Oh, there go those wacky Californians again, you might be thinking, so desperate for an extra day at the beach that they would trample over decades of workplace standards to get it.

At this point, the legislation is highly unlikely to pass. Business interests are resolutely opposed, while relatively few residents appear to even be aware of the proposal. The legislation is highly targeted — affecting only non-unionized companies that have more than 500 workers. Yet even with its narrow scope, the bill raises a broader issue, one that affects workers nationwide.

A four-day workweek is an audacious but necessary ask, a way of deepening the conversation about how overwhelmed and overworked Americans can achieve desperately needed balance.

As Cristina Garcia, the Democratic state Assembly member co-sponsoring the legislation, told me: “It’s in our DNA to want better. This is a state of big dreams.”

California has long made life better for the people who labor within its borders. It was the first U.S. state to legislate paid family leave. The Golden State generally bans employee non-compete agreements, meaning workers are free to up and leave their employer for competitors. Last year, the state enacted protections for many warehouse workers, requiring larger employers to reveal their work quotas and banning them from penalizing workers for taking bathroom breaks.

Meanwhile, no other state is more central to defining leisure and free time — for surfing, hikes, time with family and friends — as part of the American dream. In California, temperate weather in most areas year-round and copious access to nature permit an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, one that almost screams, “Take a break!” (It is perhaps not a coincidence that a federal effort to cut work hours was introduced last July by Democratic Rep. Mark Takano, of Riverside, Calif.)

A reminder: Pre-pandemic, Americans put in more hours on the job than people in other comparable nations. When millions of positions went remote in the spring of 2020, the length of the U.S. workday increased by almost 50 minutes, with many workers putting in time in the evenings and on weekends. This has led to epic levels of burnout — and greater willingness to address unhappiness, as seen in the wave of departures known as the Great Resignation and the reluctance of vast numbers of office workers to return in person full time.

The California initiative is an attempt to provide hard-working Americans some long-overdue help. If enacted, hourly workers would receive their same 40-hour-a-week pay — for working four eight-hour days. Anything more, and they would collect overtime. (Unionized businesses are exempt, the legislation’s sponsors say, because they are governed by collective bargaining agreements.)

Despite its relatively narrow reach, the proposal has strong opposition. The California Chamber of Commerce placed the legislation on its politically potent “job killers” list and warns that it would “discourage job growth in the state.” The National Federation of Independent Business, a small-business lobbying group, is hyperventilating. The hyper-conservative Wall Street Journal editorial page is on the case, too. Their logic will almost certainly carry the day — at least for now. As one longtime observer of California politics recently told me: “It’s an election year. No one wants to campaign with the label ‘job killer’ around their neck.”

For all the business opposition, though, a shorter workweek is a popular cause, at home and abroad. A pilot project with dozens of companies in the United States and Canada started this month to gauge the four-day workweek’s long-term feasibility. More than 50 British companies have signed up for a trial starting June 1. Ipsos polling last year found that 7 out of 10 Americans who hold a job would prefer to work four days instead of five, while a Qualtrics poll released in February found an even higher share, 9 out of 10 — even if the shift were to four 10-hour days and meant no actual reduction in work hours.

When Iceland ran trials a few years ago testing a 35-to-36-hour workweek, it found no loss in how much work employees were able to accomplish. And companies that have switched to a 32-hour workweek generally report few downsides and many benefits. E-commerce start-up Bolt recently made the practice permanent, after a three-month trial found employee productivity increased.

Little wonder that a shorter workweek is so popular: People get their work done more efficiently, and they receive free time away from the job as their reward.

American workers are desperate for a break, and pandemic lockdowns have quite recently shown how workers can be just as — and sometimes more — efficient even when traditional work practices are upended. A 32-hour workweek not only would reward productivity but also offers the potential for a three-day weekend, every weekend. If that’s not a good life, I don’t know what is.

