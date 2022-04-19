Placeholder while article actions load

Conservatives have a new hero: Billionaire Elon Musk. Some on the right have been declaring that if Musk succeeds in his attempt to buy Twitter, he will turn it from the oppressive jackbooted nightmare of censorship it has supposedly become into a paradise for conservative voices. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “We could see a return of free speech to the United States," enthuses Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) declares that Musk “deserves the Medal of Freedom.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) insists liberals are panicking about Musk owning Twitter “because they can’t buy his silence.” Rep. Darrell Issa says liberals “fear losing the ability to censor conservatives online.”

The prospect of a Musk takeover is making liberals angry, so it must be good!

Where did these politicians share these dangerously controversial views? On Twitter, of course, where somehow they slipped their samizdat tweets past the censors.

This GOP hailing of Musk as a conquering hero has gotten so out of hand that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to target Twitter’s board for reducing its exposure to a Musk hostile takeover attempt. DeSantis is openly vowing to use state power for this purpose.

This great blow for free speech comes after DeSantis has threatened similar retaliation against Disney. What for? Well, for expressing its views of Florida’s new law restricting classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Indeed, once you unpack this whole situation, you see how bizarre the conservative joy over Musk’s bid truly is. There is no reason to believe Musk would transform Twitter into the utopia they imagine.

That’s because if Musk does capture Twitter, he’ll collide headlong with a bunch of messy realities that he is wishing away right now.

It’s not clear exactly what Musk intends. But at a recent TED gathering, he said he generally thinks speech should be “as free as possible,” and that he’d err in the direction of not banning people and not taking down posts.

Musk also said he’d work to bring more transparency to the process by which such moderation decisions are made. “Having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said.

All that sounds very noble-minded. But as technology experts point out, achieving those goals is another matter entirely: Content moderation is an extremely complex and challenging task that couldn’t easily be made fully transparent in a wholly intelligible way.

Nor is this just about whether to leave up a given deranged Tweet from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). There are all kinds of other moderation questions involving things like graphic violence or porn that can’t be answered by a binary “free speech is good, taking down Tweets is bad” frame.

Indeed, as tech writer Mike Masnick observes, you could argue that keeping too much hate speech and/or threats of violence cuts against the creation of a place where free expression and exchange can unfold.

There’s also an irony here. Conservatives (and liberals for other reasons) have called for major reform to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects platforms from lawsuits for liability for content and protects them if they remove content in good faith.

Conservatives argue that if tech companies “censor” their voices, then the companies shouldn’t enjoy protection from liability offered by the government.

But if Musk dramatically opened Twitter to more objectionable content, it might face more lawsuits as a result, says Jeff Kosseff, an expert in cyberlaw. Guess what it might use to protect itself?

Section 230, the conservative bogeyman.

“I would expect that Twitter would continue to rely on Section 230 as a defense against these lawsuits,” Kosseff told us. “Simply saying that you’re for more ‘free speech’ is not terribly helpful in addressing the complexities of content moderation.”

When faced with those complexities, Kosseff said, Musk not might not even end up changing Twitter much.

“There certainly might be more tolerance for some speech that would have been blocked under Twitter's current policies,” Kosseff told us. “But sweeping changes to content moderation practices could quickly lead to the platform becoming almost unusable.”

Under Musk, you might get some change. It might look something like Donald Trump being reinstated, fewer fact checks or banning of disinformation about vaccines or the next global pandemic, and more tolerance for conspiracy theories about election fraud.

But would this really constitute such an epic conservative victory? If so, why?

Indeed, as Richard L. Hasen details in his new book, conservative claims of tech censorship are seriously overblown. If anything, during the 2020 election tech platforms did too little to moderate disinformation about our elections, damaging democracy in the process.

Regardless, by intimating that all these matters are simple, Musk is playing to the cheap seats. That’s making him a hero on the right. But we predict it will amount to a bill of goods, dangling simplistic bromides to problems that are themselves wildly oversimplified, and not taking seriously the actual problems that exist at the nexus of Big Tech and democracy.

As for the GOP’s hailing of Musk, this is the party that’s banning books, restricting teachings involving sex and gender, and using government to punish private companies for expressing opposition to GOP censorship bills. None of this has anything to do with free speech, and it doesn’t take a Musk-level visionary to figure that out.

