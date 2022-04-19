Placeholder while article actions load

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and author of the much-criticized “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” is the gift that keeps on giving for Democrats. The more he doubles down on his plans to raise taxes on as many as 100 million Americans; to sunset all federal legislation after five years (presumably including Medicare and Social Security); to build a useless border wall named after the former president; and to enact a theocratic vision on the country, the more Democrats lick their chops.

Since Monday was tax day, Democrats naturally focused on the tax hike aspect of his plan. The White House put out a statement, declaring, “The President is fighting for tax cuts for the middle class and to ensure that the super wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share, while congressional Republicans, led by Senator Scott, are proposing big tax increases on middle-class families.” The White House stressed that one study found Scott’s plan would raise taxes on “around 75 million American families — 96 percent of them making less than $100,000,” who would pay “an average of $1,480 more in taxes each year.”

The White House also noted that the plan “doesn’t raise a single penny in taxes from the wealthiest Americans or profitable corporations.” It might have added that the GOP doesn’t want to increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service so it that can go after rich tax cheats. By contrast, President Biden’s budget request would add a new tax on billionaires, raise taxes on big corporations and those making more than $400,000 while maintaining cuts such as the child tax credit first enacted in the American Rescue Plan.

Biden was not the only Democrat highlighting Scott’s tax-the-not-rich plan. Democrats such as Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), who is in a tough reelection race, tweeted: “congressional Republicans are running on a platform in 2022 that calls for increasing taxes on middle class Americans while letting all federal laws, including Social Security, expire every 5 years.”

Democrats will need to pound away at the radical agenda if they are to hold back the Republicans’ midterm onslaught. But pointing to a tax plan none of them actually have voted for, and some will renounce, will not be sufficient. Democrats would be smart to make a larger argument against a party masquerading as populist but aimed to protect themselves and their wealthy donors.

Democrats might want to remind voters that Republicans opposed raising any taxes on corporations, even on those that pay zero dollars in federal taxes; passing a $35 cap on insulin and a plan to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drugs prices; funding to allow schools to reopen quickly and safely; and shoring up state financing to keep cops, firefighters and other state and local personnel on the payroll. Plus, most Republicans — including 200 House members and 30 senators — opposed the hugely popular infrastructure package. In short, they are willing to help the super-rich and big corporations but virtually no one else.

Meanwhile, Democrats may want to point out that Republicans want to insulate themselves from accountability (e.g., they opposed an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and favor measures to make voting harder). Republicans also prefer to waste time on extreme schemes to solve fake issues instead of focusing on real problems. Where’s their inflation plan? Their energy plan? Their crime plan? Their education plan? Instead, they’re passing legislation to allow concealed gun possession without a license, harassing businesses and families, attempting to ban math books, and excising civil rights history from the classroom.

So while Democrats are sorely in need of an overarching message, the good news is they have one: “Republicans cater to the rich and the radicals. Democrats are for making your life easier.” And it has the benefit of being true.

