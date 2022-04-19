Placeholder while article actions load

When Donald Trump first ran for president, it was clear that he didn’t have strong feelings about the federal judiciary. He literally outsourced the picking of judges to the conservative Federalist Society; they gave him lists of approved judges, and he followed their recommendations. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Yet despite the shallowness of his thoughts on the American legal system, after four years Trump has succeeded in poisoning the federal bench. And as a shocking new ruling from a U.S. District judge in Florida on the Centers For Disease Control’s mask requirement on public transportation has illustrated, Trump left us with a toxic judicial legacy.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle issued a nationwide injunction Monday invalidating the requirement, on the dubious grounds that the CDC’s authority to act to prevent the spread of a communicable disease that has killed nearly one million Americans doesn’t extend to requiring masks on interstate travel.

People have different opinions about the utility of mask mandates at this stage of the pandemic, and that’s fine. I’d argue that in almost no context are they more justified than in transportation, where people get packed into a confined space breathing each other’s air, sometimes for hours at a time. You may disagree.

Judge Mizelle clearly does. What’s problematic is when she imposes her policy preference on the whole country, conjuring up whatever legal justification she can pull out of the air to make it happen.

It’s hard not to think of those supercilious Republican senators we saw lecturing Ketanji Brown Jackson about how she shouldn’t “legislate from the bench” and impose her policy agenda on the country, because they care so deeply about the neutrality of judges.

How many of them have criticized Judge Mizelle’s ruling? Zero, of course.

Mizelle was rushed through the confirmation process after Trump lost the 2020 election; only 33 at the time, she had been a lawyer for a mere 8 years. The American Bar Association rated her “Not Qualified,” but not a single Republican voted against her confirmation. She could be dictating American law for another half century.

This was the pattern during the Trump years: Trump would appoint some very conservative but nevertheless qualified judges and some outright hacks, and Republicans would confirm them all.

To understand how unified they were in this project, consider a particular numerical score: 345-to-3.

The ABA has been rating judicial nominees since 1989; in all that time, a total of 22 nominees have been rated “Not Qualified.” Ten of those 22 were nominated by Trump.

Two of the Not Qualified nominees withdrew their nominations and a third was confirmed on a voice vote. That leaves us with seven whose confirmation votes were tallied. So how much Republican support did the Not Qualified nominees get?

Of those seven nominations, three got a single Republican no vote, two from Susan Collins of Maine and one from Jeff Flake of Arizona. The other four got the votes of every Republican present. Add it all up and you get 345 Republican yea votes to just 3 nay votes.

That’s what Republicans did when presented with the Trump hacks: they supported them enthusiastically.

It’s not just that Trump chose a bunch of unqualified far-right partisans, though he did. The deeper problem is that more than their ideas about the Constitution or policy, Trump’s judges have embodied his own perspective on the American system of government, which is that there is nothing inherently worthwhile about any of it. There are no principles worth adhering to, no systems that should command respect, and no rules worth obeying if you don’t like the outcome those rules produce.

So if you’re a judge and you don’t like a Biden administration policy, you issue a nationwide injunction to stop it, because Let’s Go Brandon! And it’s not just district court judges; there’s been a sweeping shift in perspective on the right, both on and off the bench.

It’s why Republican states are no longer waiting for the Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade to outlaw abortion. Sure, Roe may be technically still the law of the land, but who cares? Who’s going to stop us?

At least five of the six conservative Supreme Court justices (Chief John Roberts being the exception) seem to have almost stopped worrying about justifying their decisions, let alone respecting stare decisis, no matter what line of baloney they spat out at their confirmation hearings. The shadow docket is now their policy playground, where they issue “emergency” orders whenever they see an outcome they’d like to achieve.

This is the situation we now confront: The judiciary is stocked with Trump appointees (and appointees of previous Republican presidents who feel newly unleashed) who view their seats and the law as tools to achieve partisan goals. They will do whatever is necessary to stop anything and everything a Democratic president tries to do.

What will it take for Democrats to finally take the courts seriously as a political threat? The stonewalling of Merrick Garland didn’t do it. The appointment of all the Trump hacks didn’t do it. Will the overturning of Roe do it? We’ll find out soon enough.

