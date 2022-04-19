Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia’s procedure for removing elected officials from office involves petitioning the courts, where the cases, generally politically motivated and without merit, rarely get anywhere. It’s a time-wasting mechanism, often used for purposes of harassment, that needs reform. But it would be a poor reform indeed that simply tore up the results of elections and ignored the will of voters.

Nonetheless, that is exactly what Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has proposed for a school board near D.C. that has provided him with a politically expedient target in his culture war against critical race theory and other specters that animate his conservative base. In his apparent pursuit of a higher national profile, Mr. Youngkin now proposes that the terms of office to which officials are fairly elected can be altered by a gubernatorial stroke of the pen.

Mr. Youngkin has spent an inordinate amount of energy beating up on the school board in suburban Loudoun County, a Democrat-leaning locality he lost to former governor Terry McAuliffe by nearly 20,000 votes, or 11 percentage points, in last fall’s gubernatorial election. As a candidate, he capitalized on a fraught atmosphere there, in which some parents took offense at diversity and anti-bias initiatives in the schools, and officials mishandled a case in which a student who sexually assaulted one girl was transferred to a different school — where he assaulted another girl.

Waving the banner of parental rights in school settings was an effective campaign strategy for Mr. Youngkin. But he now takes it too far by taking a routine piece of legislation, and amending it to lop one year off the four-year terms of some Loudoun school board members. That’s the kind of move that tyrants use to rid themselves of critics, and which U.S. diplomats routinely describe as anti-democratic. Virginia lawmakers should reject the governor’s amendment.

If voters are to put their faith in elections, then electoral rules cannot be changed at the whim of a governor. For better or worse, Loudoun voters elected those officials to four-year terms in 2019. Their terms are up in 2023, when voters can throw them out of office if they wish. We can imagine Mr. Youngkin might be irked, with good reason, if Democrats in Richmond proposed that his own four-year term be abbreviated to three years.

What’s more, Mr. Youngkin’s amendment would not wipe out the 2023 school board elections; it would just add new ones this year. That means county voters, whose turnout for those contests is already paltry, would be voting for the same positions in consecutive years — a recipe for confusion and contention.

On taking office, the governor pledged to unify Virginians. In fact, he has done the opposite, stoking cultural wars and picking small fights. He established a tip line to encourage parents to report on teachers for giving instruction deemed “divisive,” whatever that means. And he vetoed nine of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator, Adam P. Ebbin of Alexandria — even while signing identical bills passed by the House of Delegates — in an apparent fit of pique inspired by Mr. Ebbin’s role in rejecting a handful of gubernatorial appointments. No previous governor has stooped to that sort of pettiness.

