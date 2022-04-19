Placeholder while article actions load

Some of us are old enough to remember when a central principle of “conservatism” was the preservation of free markets. Unfortunately, as Republicans have drifted into authoritarianism, crony capitalism and protectionism, defense of free markets has become a relic of a bygone era when “conservatives” had principles, not atavistic impulses. That’s a shame because free market solutions would be useful in fighting inflation.

Start with legal immigration, which capitalists (but not modern Republicans) favor. The basic definition of inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods. Thus, one way to help correct inflation is to produce more goods. Additional immigration could help produce more products to meet demand. It could also help alleviate the excessively tight labor market, which drives up wages and is then passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

We have suffered from a labor shortage for some time, made more severe by the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in retirements. A slowdown in the legal immigration system under the previous administration only compounded the problem. It comes as no surprise then that employers have been struggling to find workers.

Economist and Post contributor Lawrence H. Summers, who correctly spotted the risk of sustained inflation in 2021, has observed that now is the right time to increase legal immigration. He recently told the New York Times that “if we could find a way to admit substantially more, particularly, but not only, high-skilled immigrants into the country, I think the benefits in terms of growth would really be very substantial.” He added: “I also think there are a variety of jobs where we could contain costs without doing damage to the interests of working Americans by enhanced immigration.”

To release the upward pressure on wages, market economists and business groups have called for a substantial increase in legal immigration. Fwd.us, a pro-immigration business group, argues: “Worker shortages have especially impacted several key industries — including transportation and warehousing, as well as accommodation and food services — as the U.S. economy emerges from the covid-19 pandemic.” Relieving the worker shortage would help ease supply-chain headaches.

But increasing immigration, legal or otherwise, is a no-no for Republicans, who have mostly dropped their pro-business and pro-growth policies in favor of Malthusian economics and exclusionary policies. (Even though it was not that long ago that President George W. Bush and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida championed comprehensive immigration reform.) One could only imagine the howls of protests from the right if President Biden took even minor steps to clear the legal immigration backlog.

Likewise, conservatives used to support free trade. They then surpassed the left in their fervor to exclude foreign goods and slap tariffs on cheaper goods from overseas, particularly China. The ensuing tariff wars severely hurt our farmers and raised costs for U.S. consumers. The Biden administration had promised to reexamine its predecessor’s tariff policy, but that has not happened.

That’s a shame, because it would help bring down prices. As the Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates, reducing import tariffs could help bring down inflation by one to two percentage points. It would also give Biden something he desperately needs: tangible evidence he’s doing something about inflation, besides just talking about it.

But once again, the potential for lower consumer prices and reduced inflation no longer proves attractive to the GOP. Republicans no longer embrace pro-growth, free (or freer) market policies as a path to prosperity. Instead, their formula for “success” is letting corporations and the super-rich get away with paying nothing in federal taxes. The party’s turn away from capitalism is one of many reasons why the country could use a reasonable, principled center-right party.

That’s left Democrats struggling to address the supply side of the inflation equation. Biden championed the infrastructure plan and a China competitiveness bill (including support for more domestic chip manufacturing) to build production capacity. He has tried to unclog the supply chains. Unfortunately, with Republicans having abandoned sound economic policy, they are dead set against sensible trade and immigration policies. And, so, Americans remain burdened by high inflation, fanned by an ongoing labor shortage and high tariffs.

