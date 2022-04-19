Placeholder while article actions load

As stories of bravery and sacrifice continue to pour out of Ukraine, the Hong Kong freedom and democracy movement has lost the world’s attention. Many of the movement’s leaders are languishing in prison. The West must remember that Hong Kongers are still fighting — and that their struggle is a crucial part of the international struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights.

With that goal in mind, 15 prominent academics from 10 different countries have joined together to nominate five imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize (to be awarded this autumn). These five are representative of the hundreds, if not thousands, of Hong Kongers who are bearing the brunt of the city’s new national security law, which authorities have abused to crush the city’s once-vibrant civil society and silence any criticism of the authorities in Hong Kong or Beijing.

“The nominees have chosen to be prisoners of conscience rather than to accept the crushing of human rights and the affront to human dignity that a new National Security Law has visited upon Hong Kong,” the professors wrote in their nomination.

Under the rules set up by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, university professors are among those able to submit nominations for the prize. In 2021, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers nominated the entire Hong Kong pro-democracy movement. This year, there are 343 nominees, including 251 individuals and 92 organizations.

Those are long odds in a world full of people suffering and struggling for peace, admitted China scholar and University of California Riverside professor Perry Link, who organized the nomination letter. But these Hong Kongers are worthy, he says, noting that they persisted even though each of them had the means to flee or just stay silent.

“It’s a pure example in my mind, of acting on principle,” said Link. “They willingly chose jail. And that’s a pretty remarkable sacrifice.”

The nomination, which was sent to the committee before the Jan. 31 deadline, has not been made public until now. In a letter accompanying the nomination, the professors compared the Hong Kong activists to other prominent dissidents and persecuted freedom fighters who have received the prize, such as Hitler critic Carl von Ossietzky (1935), Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov (1975), Polish politician Lech Walesa (1983) and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo (2010), who died while in Chinese custody.

"A Peace Prize to Hong Kong prisoners of conscience in 2022 would underscore the highest moral aspirations of humanity,” the letter states.

One of the 15 professors who signed the letter is a dissident herself. Cai Xia taught at the Central Party School in Beijing for 15 years, until she left China and denounced the Chinese Communist Party as “a political zombie” and called for the entire system to be jettisoned.

The five nominees were selected to represent the various communities that have been active in resisting the crackdown on freedom and civil society in Hong Kong: students, journalists, lawyers, politicians, labor rights activists and even business leaders.

Hong Kong student pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong, 25, was already serving a 13-month sentence inside Hong Kong’s maximum-security Shek Pik Prison for “unlawful assembly,” when, in January 2021, he was rearrested and charged with “subversion” under the new national security law, which could carry a life sentence.

Gwyneth Ho is a 31-year-old journalist who documented government-organized criminal gangs beating protesters during protests in 2019. She came under attack herself but kept filming. In January 2020, she was also arrested for “subversion” under the national security law, and now potentially faces life in prison. She is awaiting trial.

Chow Hang-Tung is a 37-year-old lawyer and pro-democracy activist who was arrested for “unlawful assembly” in June 2020, when she attended a candlelight vigil to commemorate the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, as Hong Kongers had done each year before that. At her court hearing, she read aloud memoirs of family members of those killed in Tiananmen Square. She is serving a 22-month sentence.

Lee Cheuk-Yan is a 65-year-old Hong Kong politician and former legislator known as a fierce advocate for human rights and labor rights. He also helped lead the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which was eventually forced to disband. He is serving a 14-month sentence for his role in organizing the Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil.

Jimmy Lai is a 74-year-old Hong Kong media mogul who founded and led the newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close its doors in Hong Kong last year. Lai is currently serving 20 months for “unlawful assembly” at the candlelight vigil. But he faces additional charges of “colluding with foreign forces,” which could bring him a much longer sentence.

The nomination effort was organized in conjunction with the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting freedom, democracy and the rule of law inside Hong Kong and around the region. The organization’s president, Mark Clifford, told me that freedom in Hong Kong is down but not dead.

“China wants the world to believe that it has succeeded, that resistance is futile. But the Nobel Prize nominees show that it is possible to stand up to a totalitarian regime,” he said. “China’s crackdown in Hong Kong is a warning for free places everywhere.”

