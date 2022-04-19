Placeholder while article actions load

Jay Mathews’s April 11 Education column, “ Is making students stay after school the way to improve their education? ,” hinted at negative effects of extending education time for students. As he wrote, teachers are finding the extra time useful to help students who are struggling with their coursework. After all, extending school time could mean students would have more opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities.

The addition of time in school can be highly versatile, as it can also be used to extend instruction for those who need it. Seeing as how education systems in Asia are highly successful, it might be worthwhile to direct attention to how their school hours are substantially longer than those in the United States. Without question, increasing the amount of instructional time students are given could truly help students who are looking to maximize their learning.