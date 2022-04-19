Placeholder while article actions load

I don’t claim to be more of an expert on child-rearing than Tracy Moore [“Even at its best, co-parenting is the worst,” Friday Opinion, April 15]. However, in my opinion, setting an example on how to resolve differences in a civil and respectful manner is infinitely more valuable than making sure the daughter gets an Apple Watch as a preteen or helping resist a dress code.

Ms. Moore could welcome this opportunity to serve as a role model for how to navigate frustrating challenges graciously.

Felicia Schwenk, Falls Church

Tracy Moore described co-parenting difficulties among ex-partners, even under the best of circumstances. As a family therapist, I do not suggest there be the same rules in each home. I don’t have data about what percentage of family therapists provide this advice. More important, I believe this idea makes co-parenting in separate households harder than necessary. Differences drive couples apart and render decision-making stressful.

Advertisement

We underestimate the flexibility of children. It is most critical for parents and other caretakers to prioritize a relational container that demonstrates respect and cooperation between adults living in different households. Kids can adjust to different rules, become more flexible and learn from exposure to multiple ways of living.

What is most stressful for children and adolescents is when their parents, both of whom are critically important in their lives, are in conflict about parenting and other issues. Therefore, keeping co-parenting decisions to a minimum enhances all relationships, decreasing conflict and stress for everyone involved. Generally speaking, it is best when parents tolerate or, even better, respect their co-parent’s differences except when mutual decisions are unavoidable.

Liz Brenner, Waltham, Mass.

GiftOutline Gift Article