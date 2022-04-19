The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine.
See more editorial cartoons
Explore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann Telnaes and her best cartoons of 2021 | See her cartoon essays: The insurrectionists’ roll call | Why are Americans acting like this? | All the Republican rats
Explore the latest cartoons from Michael de Adder and his best cartoons of 2021
See more editorial cartoons from guest and staff cartoonists | 2021 in editorial cartoons | Opinions visual stories and essays
Follow @PostOpinions on Instagram