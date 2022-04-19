Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Jason Johnson’s April 10 Local Opinions essay, “Fairfax County’s miscarriage of justice must end”: Though I understand Mr. Johnson’s concerns over Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s policies, I believe that Mr. Descano’s reforms are a step in the right direction toward fixing the justice system. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The U.S. justice system has historically incarcerated Hispanic and Black people at higher rates than Whites, and the recidivism rates suggest that our punitive system is ineffective.

Mr. Descano seeks to decriminalize behavior that law enforcement officials have used to target minority groups. These include behaviors that are practiced more often by minority groups or are enforced more strictly against minority groups. Rather than giving police tools for discrimination and allowing them to subjectively enforce laws, Mr. Descano looks to create a justice system that treats all people equally.

Additionally, Mr. Descano hopes to reduce recidivism rates by adjusting the typical approach to punishing crime. Those who are incarcerated often suffer trauma and lose their ability to reintegrate into society, especially those who have been incarcerated for longer periods. By reducing sentences and looking for alternative solutions, convicts will be able to reintegrate into society more effectively.

Americans have been fixated on the idea that criminals need to be harshly punished. But longer sentences don’t reduce crime; they make it more likely that these individuals will continue to commit crimes and damage society. Mr. Descano’s policies are admirable because they attempt to reform individuals and promote equity.

Kendall Sano, McLean

