Letters to the Editor

Opinion: We need more analysis on a potential naval blockade in the Black Sea

Today at 3:07 p.m. EDT
A Ukrainian military boat on the Black Sea near Odessa, Ukraine, on March 4. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Fareed Zakaria’s April 15 op-ed, “Putin’s Plan A has failed. We can’t let his Plan B succeed.,” was informative and insightful. I especially appreciated the reference to “The Battleship Potemkin.” However, it appears that even if conducted in international waters, a naval blockade in the Black Sea requires substantially more analysis as to whether we could expect a different Russian reaction than what was expected from the initiation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

David Cosson, Washington Grove

