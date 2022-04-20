Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden heard the complaints from fellow Democrats that he does not get out into the country enough. Last week, he went to Iowa and North Carolina, and this week, he is visiting New Hampshire, Oregon and Washington. But getting out of the White House addresses only one part of a big problem.

Despite months of talking about record job gains and infrastructure spending, Biden now must convince voters that he is addressing economic issues. That’s a tall order, since many voters think the United States has lost jobs in the past year.

“Voters, as sympathetic as they are to Ukraine, are getting a little fatigued,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told Politico. “And they’re wondering: We’re spending all this money abroad, but what are we spending here at home? ... They don’t know what’s in the infrastructure package. They don’t know the full extent of the rescue package. They don’t know the executive orders that he’s taken on inflation.”

Advertisement

Perhaps these voters have been paying little attention. Perhaps they’ve been overwhelmed by the gusher of proposals from the administration and the ever-shifting covid-19 rules.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Or perhaps it is more confounding than that. Voters want to sanction Russia, but they don’t like higher gas prices. They like low unemployment and rising wages, but they have soured on the economy because the loose monetary policy and fiscal stimulus that produced these favorable conditions also caused the inflation.

Too many voters want politicians to “get along,” but they then hold the administration responsible whenever the GOP blocks popular provisions. And they expect immediate solutions to major problems — from high gas prices to mass migration caused by violence and corruption in Central America. If the administration doesn’t deliver, they are willing to kick out Democrats in favor of a party that has no solutions for any of these issues.

Advertisement

American voters are an ornery bunch with unrealistic expectations. They don’t know what the administration has done, but they’re angry anyway. Meanwhile, Republicans have stopped trying to fix problems and have instead decided to enrage, distract, scare and just lie to voters, relying on a docile right-wing propaganda machine that never holds them accountable for anything.

So what, then, should Biden do when he is on the road? First and foremost, he has to focus on what he has done for the places he is visiting. A statistic such as 3.6 percent unemployment might not mean much to voters. But recounting how many jobs were created in New Hampshire (or Oregon or Washington), what manufacturing plants have opened, what bridges and roads are being built and how many more people will have high-speed Internet would bring things to a personal level.

Likewise, voters might not know what the American Rescue Plan is, but Biden can remind them of the state and local jobs his plan saved. He can also talk about the businesses spared from bankruptcy and the eviction moratoriums that prevented mass homelessness. And he can talk about Republicans’ opposition to all of it.

Advertisement

Second, he must focus on what he is doing to bring down prices. He can tout the small recent decline in gas prices and pick one popular, cost-cutting measure he wants to pass, such as allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs. How much would a family save on insulin each month? How much more for the drug does a New Hampshire family pay than a Canadian family?

Maybe he can add crime to the list, noting his executive orders and his request for more funding to fight crime. But nothing more. No more talk about child-care subsidies, universal pre-K and the rest of the items he failed to get. If he talks about any of that, he’s not focusing on what voters care about most. If he insists on running through the progressive wish list, voters’ eyes will glaze over, and they will likely find it hard to recall any specifics.

Finally, a little realism never hurts. Biden knows many families are struggling, but the country is making progress. Schools are operating, people are returning to work, manufacturing plants are opening and people are getting their lives back. That’s what the administration’s economic and vaccination plans have brought them. This doesn’t require Biden to scare voters or distract them. He doesn’t have to make up a boogeyman or spend time on phony issues. Things are getting better.

Advertisement

The good news for Democrats is that Biden delivered such a speech in Portsmouth, N.H., on Tuesday. He broke down the jobs created in the state and talked a lot about infrastructure.

“The last fellow who had this job kept talking about infrastructure week for four years,” Biden said in his remarks. “We now have infrastructure decade.”

Beyond that, he talked about forcing billionaires to pay their fair share and his plan to reduce prescription drugs costs. He was done in about 25 minutes.

He would be wise to keep it up. Short speeches, lots of handshaking and plenty of interaction with local media would help Biden as well. If he can exercise the same message discipline he showed in the campaign and the same understanding of ordinary Americans’ lives, he might break through the noise and minimize hand-wringing on the left. It would certainly be better than the strategy that has left his party in the dumps.

GiftOutline Gift Article