In the wake of the move by a single activist Trump judge to end the federal mask requirement on mass transit, we saw media footage of people cheering on planes and trains, tossing aside their masks and reveling in the freedom they’ve so long been denied. Clearly, this must mean Americas think this was long overdue, and that public health officials are authoritarian scolds who want to crush our pulmonary liberty.

Except that’s actually not true. Polls show that while some people feel that way, most Americans have a more measured view of this question.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll taken just before the decision showed that by 59-to-32 percent, Americans favored the extension of the mass transit mask mandate that was in place. In addition, 49 percent said it was too soon to remove it, while only 27 percent said it should have already been removed or should never have been imposed in the first place.

Likewise, an Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that by 56-to-24 percent, Americans favored requiring people to wear masks on mass transit.

So why is it that Republicans act like they’re the ones with the public on their side, while Democrats act timid and ashamed, as though the voters are bound to reject them if too much attention is drawn to the position they’ve taken?

It’s not just on the mask issue. Republicans probably can’t believe how successful they’ve been at propagating myths, including that Americans are utterly freaked out about crime and blame liberals for it; that they’re venomously anti-immigrant and want only to build walls and deport immigrants; and that they want schools and libraries to pull controversial books from the shelves.

All those things might be true of the Republican base, but the Republican base is not the country, any more than the angry dudebro screaming at a flight attendant because he was asked to wear a mask represents the feelings of most Americans.

As we head toward the midterm elections, we’re going to see those myths reinforced in all kinds of ways. So for instance, over at Politico, we are treated to yet another article about swing state Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and her apparent obsession with “defund the police,” a thing some activists said a couple of years ago. The message is clear: In the places where real Americans live, people are enraged with out-of-touch liberals and their crazy ideas, and the only way Democrats can survive is by moving right.

Crime is a genuine problem, and it has gone up in the past couple of years. But in the latest Gallup poll on the subject, a grand total of 1 percent of people said crime is the most important issue facing the country.

To reiterate, part of the reason swing district Democrats are consumed with the beliefs of voters who will never vote for them is that they inevitably encounter many of these people, at the county fair or the local diner or the senior center. If half of your district is made up of people from the other party, you’ll spend a lot of time listening to them when they march up to give you a piece of their mind.

These members then get gripped by the false belief that they can only win if they appeal to those voters, who, to repeat, are never going to vote for them anyway. This belief then gets reinforced by the media, which loves to write about how voters hate Democrats and the things they stand for.

To be clear, the odds are that Democrats will suffer a loss in November. But if history is any guide, that loss will be wildly misinterpreted.

There’s a chance it might not happen; politics is unpredictable. At the moment, the generic ballot — which tests whether people think they’ll vote for a Democrat or Republican for the House — shows Republicans in the lead by an average of all of 2 points. That might change in one direction or the other by November, but it hardly represents some kind of tsunami inevitably on its way.

Nevertheless, we know what happens in off-year elections: The party controlling the White House almost always loses, both because independent voters take out whatever disgruntlement they have on the president, and because the opposition’s voters tend to be angry and agitated, while the ruling party’s voters are often disappointed and passive.

Yet, when Democrats are the ones who suffer the loss, it’s inevitably interpreted as a single, unified, ideological rejection of them. The voters, we’ll be told, said President Biden and the Democrats are too liberal!

Democrats are already writing that story, hoping that focusing on “kitchen table issues” will save them. If they’re even trying to get their own base motivated to go to the polls, it’s impossible to tell.

Which party is more aggressive when it comes to schools, or public safety, or the pandemic, or immigration, or just about anything? The Republicans, of course. They act like everyone is on their side, and their attitude convinces the media to assume that they must be right.

And Democrats get more fearful, more cautious, and more obsessed with finding the nonexistent “center.” Which makes it even more likely that they’ll lose.

