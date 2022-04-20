Placeholder while article actions load

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a 2024 presidential aspirant, has told cruises how to run their businesses. And he has threatened to raise taxes on Disney in retaliation for speaking out against the hateful “don’t say gay” bill. These are things you might expect from a petty authoritarian such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban or defeated former president Donald Trump, who threatened companies that didn’t kowtow to his administration.

Now, DeSantis wants to go after the board of directors of Twitter. “We’re gonna be looking at ways the state of Florida potentially can be holding these Twitter board of directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty,” he bellowed on Tuesday.

No such finding of fault has been made, of course. Apparently, he wants Twitter’s board to accept billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to take the company private? Or maybe someone else’s? It’s hard to tell, but he’s going to try to punish Twitter if it doesn’t do what he wants. Does DeSantis understand what a governor is supposed to do with his time?

Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis seems to know how to talk to his voters about such GOP excesses. He tweeted on Tuesday:

Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away. In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like @Disney or @Twitter. Hey @Disney we’re ready for Mountain Disneyland and @twitter we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are https://t.co/r7Vcvu20eb — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 19, 2022

Polis understands that labels matter. If Democrats can wield terms such as “socialism” or “authoritarian” (or both!) against the GOP, then these fights become about Republican bullying, not “woke” Democrats. Who does DeSantis think he is, ordering around private companies?

Polis also understands how powerful “freedom” can be — freedom to run your company, freedom to raise your child (and seek legitimate medical care for them), freedom to choose not to give birth to a child, freedom for teachers to teach about civil rights without being sued, freedom to cast a ballot in the most convenient way for each voter, freedom to learn math. It’s remarkable how much control the GOP wants to exercise over every aspect of Americans’ lives and the economy.

Indeed, in abandoning classic liberalism (limited government, the rule of law, etc.) in favor of an authoritarian, theocratic model, Republicans have defied an essential feature of democracy. This is what scholar Yascha Mounk describes in the Atlantic as “the recognition that there is a sphere of life in which everybody should be able to do what they like without having to worry about anyone else’s opinion.” Having decided that America’s identity is White, Christian and straight, the MAGA right now spends an extraordinary amount of time and effort stretching the power of government to boss around everyone else.

Polis understands the aversion to government overreach that voters feel regardless of ideology. Those on the right resent losing freedoms; those on the left don’t like government interfering with their most intimate decisions. And, frankly, a lot of voters think other people shouldn’t get benefits (e.g. permanent student loan forgiveness). Especially with rising inflation, voters of all political stripes are wary of big spending plans.

Instead of overreach and a busybody government, Polis offers voters something better: the chance to find good-paying jobs that he’s welcoming to his state and to achieve whatever dreams they might have. Polis deserves credit for speaking to voters in terms that defy the stereotype of a big-government and anti-business liberal. He has flipped the script to identify the real threat to prosperity and personal autonomy: the MAGA authoritarians. Other Democrats might want to pay attention.

