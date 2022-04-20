Placeholder while article actions load

The April 16 news article “ Democrats’ gains in redistricting hit a roadblock: The U.S. Supreme Court ” presented two issues I find problematic: The implication was that Republicans are more interested in redistricting for political gain than Democrats, which I, living in the home of the Rorschach inkblot test district, find laughable.

The article also referenced Democrats’ interest in forming majority-Black districts, which would lead one to believe that districts should therefore be formed with majority-Hispanic and -Asian districts as well. Where does that end?