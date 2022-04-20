The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion: This is your captain speaking …

By Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Today at 2:11 p.m. EDT
By Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Today at 2:11 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

A Trump-appointed federal judge overturns the federal mask mandate for transportation, resulting in the loss of common sense in the cabin. Yellow oxygen masks will deploy from the ceiling compartment located above you.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates
Loading...