Among the many things the House select committee examining the insurrection attempt is piecing together is what, precisely, transpired between President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021. This could help shed light on just how corruptly Trump acted — or even possibly whether he committed crimes amid his desperate attempt to overrule the will of voters.

A central piece of this puzzle is the last phone call that took place between Trump and Pence before the mob overran the Capitol. But it is becoming clear that we may never learn the full story of that call.

A new piece in Politico reports that the select committee appears flummoxed by a gap in what has been established about this communication. On that call, Trump apparently made a final push to get Pence to abuse his power and delay the congressional count of electors.

But at one point during that call, Pence left the room for 15 to 20 minutes, speaking to Trump without any of his aides present, Politico reports.

Pence’s aides have been cooperating with the committee, and they have shared many details on what they overheard on their end. But they are mostly in the dark about what happened during those missing minutes, and they testified that Pence didn’t fill them in on it.

Some Trump aides have apparently testified from their side about what they overheard Trump say throughout the call, including that missing period. Here’s what Politico reports about that:

Multiple people familiar with the testimony given to the select committee about the call offered a consistent account. One of those people — granted anonymity to speak candidly — said witnesses described the conversation as beginning relatively pleasantly, with Trump embracing the legal advice he was given about Pence’s ability to send the election back to the states. Although people in the Oval Office couldn’t hear him, Pence had clearly rejected Trump’s entreaties, the person indicated. Witnesses have said listeners in the room were surprised because it was the first time they recalled Pence saying no to Trump. The call deteriorated and Trump grew frustrated.

We know from various reports that Trump’s pressure on Pence grew quite intense. But it’s not clear how much of this the committee will be able to confirm.

Here’s why this matters: What was said during that period could shed more light on the degree to which Trump pressured Pence to violate his official duty in demanding that Pence delay the electoral count to overturn the election.

This is one of the throbbing cores of corruption at the center of this whole saga. As Marcy Wheeler has detailed, when Democrats impeached Trump for the second time, they floated the idea that, in pressuring Pence to subvert the electoral count, Trump might have been giving Pence an illegal order.

That has mostly disappeared from the discussion since, but it is important. What if, on that call, Pence directly informed Trump that the president was ordering him to do something illegal, and Trump instructed him to carry it out anyway?

Indeed, the full details of the call could conceivably help shed light on whether Trump committed crimes relating to Jan. 6, says former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade. A key question is whether, in pressuring Pence and otherwise trying to subvert the congressional count of electors, Trump may have been committing the crime of obstructing an official proceeding.

Recall that when Trump whipped up the mob on Jan. 6, he seemed to be directing his followers to intimidate Pence into completing the procedural coup, after having failed to persuade Pence himself.

And so, as McQuade points out, the full details of what Trump said on that call could also further fill in just how far Trump went in pressuring Pence to violate his official duty in service of that same sordid goal.

“We want to know everything said on that call from beginning to end,” McQuade told us. Speaking of Trump, McQuade added: “It’s quite possible that during those missing minutes, he either persisted in that pressure, or perhaps he equivocated.”

Filling this in, says McQuade, could either potentially help “prove the case,” or alternately determine whether there’s “anything exculpatory about that conversation.”

We still don’t know whether the Justice Department will fully investigate whether Trump committed crimes related to Jan. 6 (it may be already doing so). If an investigation does happen, the department might be able to compel testimony to answer these questions in a way the House select committee cannot.

Until then, however, the select committee might not ever be able to fill in this full picture.

BOTTOM LINE: The Trump-Pence call is a crucial piece of the Jan. 6 timeline, and Pence may be the only person who can confirm some details of the exchange. All of this looms as the committee decides whether (and how) to seek Trump/Pence's testimony. https://t.co/BAGLvNbV6J — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 20, 2022

The committee still has not decided whether to pursue Pence’s testimony. And given his apparent presidential ambitions, he might not fully cooperate even if the committee does do so, because that could kill his hopes among GOP primary voters.

So, in the end, we may never know the full story of what happened between them on that dark day. And by extension, we may never know the full story of what Trump himself did.

