The April 16 news article “ A Ramadan truce in Yemen offers civilians respite, but no certainty ” gave the impression that the United States is a well-meaning observer only marginally involved in this horrific war. Yet for seven years — including after President Biden’s declaration about discontinuing sales of “offensive” weapons — we have provided essential lifelines to the asymmetrically more powerful and bankrolled side, Saudi Arabia, in the form of logistical support, intelligence-sharing and parts and maintenance for warplanes.

The Biden administration needs to stop its half-gestures and disingenuous pronouncements about its desire for peace in Yemen. At the same time that we unconvincingly act the part of peacemaker, our country knows it has unique leverage to help end this conflict, simply because we are a key player in helping to keep it alive in the first place. Thus, if we were to cease all U.S. support, it would deflate the blockade that is starving the Yemeni civilian population and put genuine pressure on the Saudi-led coalition to participate in good-faith negotiations toward a settlement.