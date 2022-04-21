Placeholder while article actions load

The Biden administration’s plan to dismiss some low-priority cases clogging the immigration courts could eliminate the threat of deportation facing hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants. It is also a recognition of reality, and a defensible use of prosecutorial discretion, one with echoes in previous enforcement decisions by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

The new stance was outlined in a detailed memo this month directing lawyers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to clear deportation and asylum cases in the nation’s immigration courts deemed not to involve threats to public safety, national security or recent unauthorized border-crossers. They may amount to 40 percent of the 1.7 million cases jamming U.S. immigration courts, involving roughly 700,000 unauthorized migrants, according to an analysis by the American Immigration Lawyers Association — although the actual number of cases dismissed is likely to be a fraction of that total.

The policy, in line with a directive last year by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, will mean low-priority cases will be reviewed individually, a painstaking procedure. If it survives legal challenges, it would be a sweeping shift in immigration enforcement, one that might solve some problems while giving rise to others.

Critics will call it an amnesty, though it is not truly one, because some or many of the migrants whose cases are dismissed may not get legal status, meaning they may remain in the country but without work authorization and other benefits, consigning them to a life in the shadows.

Another challenge arises from the policy’s scope. By dropping tens or even hundreds of thousands of cases, the administration exposes itself to legal and political accusations that it is ignoring the law amid a surge in undocumented migrants crossing the border. More than 1.7 million were detained in the fiscal year that ended in September, a record.

Still, the move is legitimately grounded in the principle of prosecutorial discretion — the idea that enforcement must be prioritized, and sound judgment applied, because government manpower and financial resources are finite. Virtually every prosecutor’s office, at every level of government, does that routinely.

In fact, pursuing only the most serious cases, along with recent border-crossers, is a fundamentally realistic approach, given the current record backlog in immigration courts, which has forced asylum seekers to wait more than five years on average to appear in court.

The nation’s immigration enforcement system was not built for the current numbers. Already, some 7,000 unauthorized border-crossers are encountered daily by border patrol agents. Under some scenarios, that number may more than double this spring when the administration restarts the asylum process two years after the Trump administration imposed a pandemic-era public health order, known as Title 42, that prevented well over 1 million migrants from applying for refuge in the United States.

As it scrambles to deal with the expected migrant surge, the administration is formulating plans, including assigning undocumented migrants’ cases to asylum officers rather than overwhelmed immigration judges. That shift, like dropping low-priority cases jamming the immigration courts, will take time to implement. In the meantime, the nation’s immigration dysfunction, the result of years of congressional dysfunction and inertia, is likely to intensify.

