Placeholder while article actions load

Michael D. Brown (D), a U.S. shadow senator for the District, said in his April 16 letter, “ D.C. needs statehood. Period. ,” that statehood is “the ultimate solution” to D.C.’s lack of democracy. We at DC Appleseed have been working with Mr. Brown on statehood for many years and agree with him that this remains the ultimate goal. We also very much appreciate his tireless efforts in pursuing that goal.

Where we differ is on his view that we must work only on statehood and that all other efforts to advance democracy in D.C. have failed and should not be pursued. For example, DC Appleseed helped lead the fight to give D.C. residents an elected attorney general and helped pass a law giving the city local budget autonomy. We also are working now with D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) to pass a bill that would give D.C. a vote in the House on all issues directed exclusively to D.C. Once this bill passes in the council, it will become law unless both houses of Congress overturn it in 30 days, which is very unlikely, given the current makeup of Congress. The result will be that for the first time in its history, D.C. will have a vote in the House.