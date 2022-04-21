Placeholder while article actions load

The Iranian government is pressing the Biden administration to stop calling its terrorist-supporting military wing a “foreign terrorist organization,” as part of the ongoing nuclear negotiations. The families of U.S. service members who died because of Iranian-sponsored terrorism are urging President Biden to reject that request — and they are right.

Administration officials have been working for more than a year to find a way to reenter the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The current sticking point is reportedly over Iranian demands that the Biden team reverse the Trump administration’s 2019 designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “foreign terrorist organization” (FTO) under U.S. law. The IRGC stands accused of sponsoring attacks against U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. IRGC-backed fighters are responsible for the deaths of at least 603 Americans in Iraq alone, according to the Defense Department.

Supporters of returning to some version of the nuclear deal claim Trump’s designation of the IRGC was a political move with little real-world impact, and criticize those saying otherwise as bad-faith GOP partisans.

“I understand Republicans are going to over-hype the significance of the FTO designation,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told NBC News last week. “And we’re going to have to be prepared to explain to the American people what the stakes are of not getting a deal and how practically insignificant that designation is.”

Arguing against that position are 900 Gold Star family members and wounded military veterans who share a common bond: They or their loved ones were targeted in terrorist attacks connected to the IRGC. Last week, they sent a letter to Biden asking him not to delist the IRGC.

“In our view, removing the IRGC’s FTO designation would threaten American lives, harm veterans and Gold Star families, and empower a terrorist organization that continues to sponsor and commit attacks against U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East,” the letter stated.

First of all, the veterans and family members argue, the IRGC has a clear record of sponsoring terrorism and continues to threaten terrorist attacks, including against former U.S. government officials. Moreover, they say, the FTO designation matters because it provides that any U.S. person or company that materially supports the IRGC or any of its businesses can be criminally charged.

One Gold Star family member who signed the letter told me she was not confident the Biden administration would take their concerns into consideration, in part because the administration never responded to a previous letter written in January that addressed the issue of frozen Iranian funds.

“I think it’s disrespectful. Every administration is happy to bring Gold Star families to their State of the Union addresses. … So a simple reply to a letter wouldn’t have been so difficult,” said Beverly Wolfer Nerenberg. Army Maj. Stuart Adam Wolfer, Nerenberg’s brother, was killed in Iraq in 2008 by an Iranian missile fired by an IRGC-sponsored militia. Nerenberg said taking away the IRGC’s terrorism designation would be “a slap in the face to those we lost, who were defending our country.”

Many of these families also believe that removing the IRGC from the official list of foreign terrorist organizations will undermine their various lawsuits seeking compensation and a measure of justice for their loss. (Nerenberg said she intends to donate any proceeds to charity.)

“FTO designations are not merely symbolic,” the veterans and families wrote in the letter. “A decision to remove the IRGC from the FTO list would cause significant harm to the efforts of veterans and Gold Star families — like us — who are attempting to hold the IRGC and its aiders and abettors accountable for attacks on American citizens.”

Signals coming out of the Biden administration have been mixed. One senior administration official told my colleague David Ignatius this month that Biden himself doesn’t want to lift the designation. When asked by NBC News on April 6 whether the IRGC was a terrorist organization, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “They are.”

But last week, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in response to a question by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), said: “In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC-Quds Force to be a terrorist organization and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization [list].”

His specific mention of the Quds Force, a small subsection of the IRGC, stirred speculation on Capitol Hill that the administration might try to strike a compromise whereby the U.S. government applies the designation to only part of the IRGC. This could leave the IRGC’s various business interests outside of sanctions, allowing them to resume raising funds that would support terrorist activities.

As negotiations over the deal approach their conclusion, multiple members of Biden’s negotiating team have resigned because of internal disagreements. The remaining members of the Biden team appear eager to get it done, and the Iranians are betting Biden will eventually yield on this issue.

As the Gold Star families point out, the IRGC perfectly fits the definition of a foreign terrorist organization, and has done nothing to warrant any positive consideration. Lifting the designation now would only politicize the issue more — and not in a way that benefits Biden — while bestowing a gift on some of the world’s most dangerous actors.

