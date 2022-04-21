The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Jackie Robinson deserves a federal holiday

Today at 2:01 p.m. EDT
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge wears cleats honoring Jackie Robinson in New York's game against the Orioles on April 16 in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Regarding the April 15 Sports article “The Jackie Robinson of …”:

Robinson, the man credited with breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, deserves all the accolades he receives on April 15 of every year. The retiring of his number, 42, which is worn by all MLB players on April 15, is a lasting homage to a great civil rights pioneer. It is most fitting that he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. The penultimate recognition of his legacy would be for Congress to make April 15 Jackie Robinson Day and designate that date as a federal holiday. That honor bestowed on him would rightly place him beside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as an avatar of human rights whom future generations would learn to honor and serve to perpetuate their legacy of achievement for all Americans.

Gilbert Whisnant, Jamestown, N.C.

