What we call “the economy” is an incredibly complicated thing, one that can’t truly be captured in a simple judgment like “good” or “bad.” Nevertheless, we can quantify certain features of it, like inflation and unemployment. We also know millions of Americans are misinformed about at least some of those measures — and the political consequences might be severe.

It has been evident for months that significant numbers of Americans mistakenly think the country has either lost jobs in the past year or not created any more than normal. In fact, we’ve had seen more than 400,000 jobs created per month for 11 straight months and the unemployment rate down to 3.6 percent.

Now a poll from the Democratic firm Navigator Research offers fresh insight into why this might be happening. In short, more people report hearing about inflation than hearing about jobs numbers, and as a result, only a minority believe jobs were gained at all in the past year.

The poll finds that 77 percent of registered voters said they had heard a lot or some about recent figures showing high inflation. Yet only 55 percent said they had heard a lot or some about recent good job creation numbers.

Not only that, when asked, only 30 percent of people said more jobs were created than lost in the past year, compared to 29 percent who thought jobs were lost (the rest thought there had been no change or said they didn’t know). This is only one poll, but Democratic polling has consistently shown similar findings.

Obviously, there’s a great deal of partisanship involved: Republicans are more likely to say jobs have been lost under President Biden, putting the gloomiest cast on the economy they can. But even so, there are still large numbers of independents, and even some Democrats, who don’t realize what’s good about the economy.

How do we explain this, and is it fixable for Democrats? We put the question to Democratic pollsters.

Sean McElwee, co-founder of the progressive firm Data for Progress, believes voter sentiment about the economy is entangled with perceptions of what Democrats are actually doing about it in Congress.

“The perception of the economy is very much tied to whether or not Democrats are seen passing legislation,” McElwee told us. “Right now, we’re seen fighting with each other, rather than working for solutions.”

McElwee says the problem is “eminently solvable,” if inflation does come down at least somewhat and Democrats “pass legislation to bring back American supply chains and lower prescription drug costs.”

Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson believes the problem is related to a buildup of voters’ experiences of two years of pandemic-related and economic crises, one under Donald Trump and the other under Biden.

“Given what the country has been through, everyone is living on edge and worried about what’s around the next corner," Ferguson told us. “No one votes on a specific factoid. They vote on how they feel about where the country is. The feeling we need people to have is recovery and stability.”

As a result, Ferguson suggested, Democrats need to communicate more aggressively with the public about the overall trajectory of American life through the pandemic down to the present.

“It’s putting on camera the person who lost their job under Trump and has a job under Biden,” Ferguson said. “It’s telling the story of a family that worried they couldn’t pay their bills two years ago and now says things still aren’t easy, but they’ve got a little room to breathe.”

Some of this thinking is reflected in a new multimillion-dollar ad campaign launched by the Democratic-aligned group American Bridge 21st Century. The ads feature Americans expressing continued concern about inflation but expressing awareness that jobs are being created under Biden and that he’s working on plans to reshore manufacturing jobs.

It’s likely nothing will be enough. As it is, the deck is stacked against Democrats in the midterm elections — the president’s party almost always loses seats, in both good times and bad. And if there’s another covid resurgence (or if inflation persists) it’s hard to see perceptions of the economy improving anytime soon.

But it will undoubtedly be worse for Democrats if people continue hearing far more about economic problems than they hear about economic progress. And there, Democrats have at least some capacity to inform voters. You’d think, anyway.

