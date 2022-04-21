The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion: One question for voters to consider

Today at 2:01 p.m. EDT
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks at a news conference after a weekly Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on April 5. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Megan McArdle’s April 18 op-ed, “On track to regain power, the GOP should decide what to do with it,” could be distilled into one question: What are the Republicans for? (We know what they are against.)

Eileen Shropshire, Alexandria

