Placeholder while article actions load

Henry S. Cole, Maureen Fine and Vijay Parameshwaran are members of Save BARC, a grass-roots group of local residents organized around protecting and preserving the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Treasury Department is planning to relocate a Bureau of Engraving and Printing currency production facility to the Agriculture Department’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC), USDA’s largest agricultural research service facility. This decision should be immediately reconsidered. The transfer of the BARC property from Agriculture to Treasury, authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, was done with little or no knowledge of or input from area residents, a serious breach of the public trust.

Environmental justice is at stake.

Serious detrimental impacts include an increase in traffic associated with employees’ privately owned vehicles (there is no access to public transit at the proposed site) and a 24/7 influx of large diesel trucks during construction and operation. Contrary to Smart Growth principles, the currency production facility’s 46-acre surface parking lot would have more than 1,300 parking spaces to accommodate staff and visitors, a number that the Treasury Department’s environmental impact statement admits “exceeds federal guidelines.”

Advertisement

As mentioned in the environmental impact statement, the facility’s traffic, added to existing traffic, would result in unacceptable levels of traffic at nine intersections within the currency production facility’s “region of influence.” Crowded roadways and traffic jams are not a mere inconvenience; they would also impose serious health impacts on Vansville residents, including increased levels of noise and exposure to high levels of toxic motor vehicle emissions. Large numbers of diesel trucks would cause further congestion and increase levels of harmful pollution. Families would be exposed to these cumulative impacts for decades if this ill-conceived plan goes forward.

The Treasury Department’s environmental impact statement acknowledges that the proposed currency production facility location would impose numerous adverse impacts on the families residing in the vicinity of the proposed site. Nearly two-thirds of the Vansville community’s population is Black and Latino. The nearby municipalities of Beltsville and Greenbelt are also more than 50 percent non-White and will also be adversely affected by the construction and operation of the currency production facility.

According to the environmental impact statement, the facility would have serious health impacts on sensitive people in the project’s immediate surroundings, including children, the elderly and people with disabilities. These people live, go to school and recreate near the site.

Advertisement

The construction and operation of the currency-production facility at the Vansville location would also have a profound impact on the area’s wetlands and two important waterways in the region: Indian Creek and Beaverdam Creek, which flow to the Anacostia River. During construction, a wetland and a stream will be eliminated, and one stream will likely be diverted, disrupting the area’s ecosystem and jeopardizing efforts to restore the Anacostia. There is no plan to improve or adapt the current water-handling system on the BARC site for the currency-production facility, giving rise to concerns of chemical waste entering these streams.

The Beltsville Agricultural Research Center has an increasingly critical mission. As the climate crisis worsens, obtaining foods from distant sources will grow more difficult and more costly. The answer is not to industrialize BARC but to enhance the facility’s research, educational resources and programs to spur urban and regenerative agriculture — far better for emerging economic opportunities than a currency production facility.

We know the Biden administration is working to reduce pollution, protect public health and preserve the nation’s invaluable natural resources. So why not require Treasury to select a more appropriate site for its currency production facility?

GiftOutline Gift Article