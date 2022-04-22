Placeholder while article actions load

Bridgette Stumpf is executive director and co-founder of the Network for Victim Recovery of D.C. The significant increase in D.C. crime rates has led local leaders to debate the allocation of resources for crime prevention and response, mainly focused on the D.C. police budget. However, as we start National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on Sunday, I am discouraged that in much debate about the best way to fund community safety, few have noticed the $11 million cut in funding for supports and services for the D.C. residents who have already been victimized.

As D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) put it, “This is a public safety failure.”

Since 2017, the D.C. Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG) — the agency that administers victim-services grants — has failed to provide nonprofits with adequate funding for services to support survivors of crime, such as domestic violence, sexual assault and homicide, despite huge increases in requests and need for such services. This, despite the fact that since 2017, the OVSJG’s budget has grown 189 percent, from $38 million in fiscal 2017 to $105 million this year. So, if the dollars are there, why aren’t the increases in funding going to the organizations providing these services?

This is what drove a panel of 16 grantees to testify on April 6 before the D.C. Council on what has become a real crisis for this city. Another year of being under-resourced when faced with, among other things, inflation, a pandemic and the rising cost and intangible impact of keeping staff in this work is intolerable and unsustainable. It leads to a dark place: a critical and massive loss of lifesaving resources for our community.

The path forward is clear. We need leaders at the mayor’s office, the OVSJG and the D.C. Council to have the courage to take that path.

First, we need transparency. The OVSJG just had the largest investment in its office to date, yet it claims it “always planned” to cut crime prevention and response services by about 10 percent in fiscal 2023. This “plan” was a surprise to resource-starved service providers, who rightfully question why these cuts are happening notwithstanding the OVSJG receiving steady increases in its budget year over year. The steward of our survivor-support resources is either claiming not to know where those resources are going and why, or has always known and simply is not telling us. Neither is acceptable.

Second, we need accountability. We cannot stress enough that these concerns about funding are not new or unique to the pandemic; organizations have been testifying about this for five years. And yet these questions remain unanswered, and no one has been held to account. Worse, as many testified this year, organizations have remained silent at times for fear of retaliation, the opposite of accountability. Meanwhile, front-line service organizations are cutting services and shutting down and, consequently, leaving survivors to fend for themselves.

This matters: Community safety does not rest on a single pillar, including policing. It relies on investments in prevention and response services through broad-based funding to organizations that address different facets of the problem. Safety nets such as these get to the root causes of violence by strengthening equitable access to economic opportunities, education, employment, and safe and affordable housing. We know and research supports that failing to address trauma only perpetuates the root causes of violence. As a community, we should know how D.C. is investing in crime prevention and response, and why those approaches are being used despite increasing demands and ongoing calls for change.

As the D.C. Council considers its budget priorities, we have the opportunity to stop this crisis now, rather than dealing with its fallout in the future. Only through transparency, accountability and trust can we accomplish this.

Nothing less than the future of our city depends on it.

