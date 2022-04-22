Placeholder while article actions load

Two years ago, two Buffalo police officers pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground during police brutality protests. The video showed Martin Gugino lying down, bleeding with his fractured skull. So it seemed incomprehensible when an arbitrator this month cleared the officers, saying that their use of force was “absolutely legitimate.” Sadly, this is how police arbitrations generally work. Too often, officers guilty of even the most egregious misconduct return to duty in proceedings that are tilted in their favor.

In a 41-page ruling, arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick determined that the two officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, were carrying out their duties and did not intend to harm Mr. Gugino, who was attending a June 2020 protest after George Floyd’s death. “While Gugino might well have believed that he was engaged in some type of civil disobedience or, perhaps, acting out a role in some type of political theater, Gugino was definitely not an innocent bystander,” Mr. Selchick wrote, noting the protester was in a public square past an 8 p.m. curfew and did not comply with the officers’ orders to move back. He added that Mr. Gugino might have lost his balance because he was holding objects in each hand or because of his advanced age.

Mr. Gugino did not testify at the arbitration hearing, in part because he believed that the process was slanted and the outcome preordained. “We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers, so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him,” said Melissa D. Wischerath, Mr. Gugino’s lawyer. A federal lawsuit filed by Mr. Gugino is pending. Attorneys for the officers said they were victims of a political witch hunt; they had been arrested on assault charges, but a grand jury refused to indict them and the charges were dismissed.

Powerful police unions have written into their collective bargaining agreements arbitration processes that make it unreasonably hard to discipline officers. A 2017 Post investigation found that some of the nation’s largest police departments had fired at least 1,881 officers for misconduct, ranging from cheating on overtime to unjustified shootings, but were forced to reinstate more than 450 officers after required appeals. The New York Times in 2020 analyzed 200 arbitration decisions dating back to 2010 and found that arbitrators reinstated officers who had been terminated in approximately half of cases.

Explaining that arbiters often have a vested interest in the outcome, the Police Executive Research Forum proposed that hearings be held before impartial appointees, such as judges. Better yet, scrap the system and give the police chief full authority to dispense discipline.

