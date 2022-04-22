Placeholder while article actions load

When Evgenia Ginzburg, a teacher and journalist, was arrested in 1937 under Stalin, she was accused of belonging to a “Trotskyist terrorist counterrevolutionary group,” and convicted by a military tribunal in seven minutes. On her way back to her cell, she was still protesting her innocence. “I’ve done nothing, absolutely nothing wrong at all!” she wept. “Of course you’re not guilty,” replied her escort. “Would they have given you 10 years if you had been?” Such a theater of the absurd is playing out today in Moscow in the case against activist Vladimir Kara-Murza.

On Friday, Mr. Kara-Murza was charged with “acting out of political hatred” in “spreading deliberately false information” about the armed forces of Russia, punishable by up to 15 years in jail under a new law imposed after President Vladimir Putin launched a war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. According to the charging document, Mr. Kara-Murza spoke March 15 to the Arizona House of Representatives about the brutality of Russia’s military tactics in the invasion, including bombing of residential buildings and a maternity hospital. Without doubt, Mr. Kara-Murza spoke the truth in public about these atrocities, but in Mr. Putin’s Russia, as in Stalin’s Soviet Union, the truth can be turned into a crime.

This treatment of Mr. Kara-Murza, a democratic activist and Post opinion contributor, who in 2015 and 2017 was the victim of poisonings, marks another slide toward wartime totalitarianism in Russia. Mr. Kara-Murza said in an interview with CNN on April 11 that Mr. Putin’s regime is “not just corrupt, it’s not just kleptocratic, it’s not just authoritarian, it is a regime of murderers.” Within hours, he was arrested near his Moscow apartment building on spurious charges of not obeying a police officer.

Mr. Kara-Murza is a permanent resident of the United States and lives in the D.C. area with his family. His detention and the charges against him must be forcefully rejected by the U.S. government. Too often, Americans have been arbitrarily seized in Russia for reasons that are murky, including still-incarcerated basketball star Brittney Griner, and former Marines Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Mr. Kara-Murza’s case is distinct because of his direct criticism of Mr. Putin, high-profile advocacy of democracy and close affiliation with Boris Nemtsov, the opposition leader who was gunned down outside the Kremlin walls in 2015. Everyone involved with this judicial charade against Mr. Kara-Murza — police, prosecutors and the judge — should be subjected to Magnitsky Act sanctions, which are aimed at individuals who commit serious human rights abuses.

Mr. Putin’s law, forbidding criticism of the military, was rightly perceived as so draconian that many journalists, human rights activists and others fled the country after the war began. Not surprisingly, it is applied selectively. Igor Girkin, a leader of Mr. Putin’s forces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, who goes by the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, openly challenged on the messaging service Telegram whether the military is ready for a new offensive in Ukraine — saying it lacks manpower, firepower and air support — but he’s not being punished. The truest sign of Mr. Putin’s deepening dictatorship is the adoption of Stalin’s methods — the tyrant decides who is arrested and prosecuted.

