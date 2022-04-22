Placeholder while article actions load

Dorothy Roberts’s April 17 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Child welfare” missed one critical factor in raising children in safe, stable and loving homes when their parents are unable to do so: grandparents and other relatives. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Grandfamilies, also known as kinship families, are responsible for 2.6 million children in this country. For every one child in the child welfare system cared for by a relative, 18 are being raised by relatives outside the system.

These families, whether inside or outside the system, rarely receive the supports and services needed to raise the children in their care, yet studies consistently find that relatives protect children from many of the problems Ms. Roberts cited, including multiple placements and loss of culture. Most important, children in grandfamilies report feeling loved.

Kinship families are increasingly viewed as a lever to reduce unnecessary congregate care. This is demonstrated in the steady increase in the percentage of children in foster care placed with relatives, up from 26 percent in 2010 to 34 percent in 2020, and a decrease from 15 percent to 10 percent in group care.

We should address poverty and racial injustice and overhaul the system to focus on supporting permanent families. Grandparents and other relatives step up when called upon; now it’s our turn.

Donna Butts, Washington

The writer is executive director of Generations United.

