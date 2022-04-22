Placeholder while article actions load

The April 16 editorial “What goes up isn’t coming down” noted that reducing the exceptionally high inflation rate will require careful policy choices, but it made no mention of the policy that is urgently needed to ensure that U.S. inflation can be controlled at the lowest possible cost and with the greatest long-term benefits.

The Market Access Charge (MAC), an innovative trade policy that has already been introduced in the Senate, would apply a very small tax on all inflows of foreign-source money to keep such flows consistent with balanced U.S. trade.

Implementing the MAC would make a major contribution to the success of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation by raising interest rates. The effectiveness of higher rates has been reduced by excessive inflows of foreign-source money seeking higher returns. These “carry trade” inflows tend to increase inflation because they inject more liquidity into the economy.

Advertisement

When foreign-source money is used to buy dollars and dollar-based assets such as bonds, the dollar’s exchange rate is pushed higher and our trade deficits get worse. Trade deficits are followed by job cuts, factory closures, more dependence on imports, falling real wages and rising government deficits — all at odds with growth.

If the MAC is introduced before the Fed starts raising interest rates, the Fed’s efforts to reduce inflation by raising interest rates will be far more effective and create far less risk of tipping the economy into a serious recession.

Incidentally, the MAC would generate hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of new revenue every year out of the pockets of foreign speculators.

John R. Hansen, Alexandria

The writer is a retired World Bank economist.

GiftOutline Gift Article