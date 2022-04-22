Coronavirus pandemic
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Masks protect those of us who are vulnerable

Today at 2:03 p.m. EDT
Riders at the Metro Center station on April 19 in D.C. after Metro lifted its mask mandate. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
Leana S. Wen’s April 13 Wednesday Opinion column, “This isn’t the time for mask mandates,” was not surprising but certainly was disappointing. The essential tenet of public health is to protect the most vulnerable among us. Now, it’s up to those with weakened immune systems, a range of illnesses or disabilities, and children under 5 to fend for themselves.

Yes, people with illnesses and weakened immunity can mask, but that often is not enough to avoid coronavirus exposure with more infectious variants. It takes a huge amount of economic privilege to continue to work from home, and this isn’t an option for many working-class individuals. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how vital all these positions are to a functioning society. It would be great if we started acting like it.

We’re just beginning to understand the cost of long covid. Indoor masking when numbers rise is a small price to protect the health of vulnerable groups.

Cheryl Harris, Fairfax Station

