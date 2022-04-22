The optimistic scenario painted by Oona Hathaway in her April 17 Outlook essay, “The U.S. finally sees the point of the International Criminal Court,” was either a case of heads-I-win, tails-you-lose or a blueprint for others to build the defensive walls we have ourselves created against the jurisdiction of that court.
It is easy to pretend to “advance the cause of international justice” by advocating that the United States support “evidence collection and handling” against the Russians in the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity in Ukraine. The author pinned her false hope of optimism on a resolution sponsored by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that pretends to “uphold the rule of law” when the shoe is on the other foot. At worst, the author laid out detailed instructions for Russian President Vladimir Putin to copy U.S. laws to thwart any efforts by Ukrainians and other nations to prosecute alleged crimes by the Russians.
Even after acknowledging the hypocrisy, the author continued to believe the United States can have its cake and eat it too by refusing to join the ICC by merely promising to conduct trials for war crimes in our domestic courts. Did I hear someone say: “Russia, are you listening?” Promoting the rule of law means demonstrating willingness to play by the same rules.
Raj K. Gupta, Rockville
The April 13 news article “A war of language: ‘I want nothing to do with Russian’” reported that several Ukrainian cities have “removed statues and busts of the 19th-century Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.” People under attack get to do whatever they feel helps, but this is very unwise long-term. Why tear yourself from a source of great wisdom and culture? Should people have switched away from German and read Johann Wolfgang von Goethe only in translation because Adolf Hitler spoke German? Many more people speak Russian than Ukrainian, so to switch exclusively to Ukrainian is to voluntarily self-isolate.
Pushkin was hardly a gung-ho proponent of soulless conquest, having himself suffered under the czar’s authoritarianism. Letting Russian President Vladimir Putin define Pushkin is what Mr. Putin wants; don’t give it to him.
Ilya Shlyakhter, Belmont, Mass.
Every morning I wake up and read about another atrocity being committed in Ukraine. Thousands of civilians are being slaughtered; their homes, hospitals, day-care centers, churches and food banks are indiscriminately being destroyed by Russian troops and artillery while the world watches in horror. Democracy dies in darkness, but so does freedom.
The United Nations has proved itself ineffective, so President Biden must stand in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky and state to the world, “Enough is enough.” The United States must stand side by side with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters to end Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal, genocidal assault of a sovereign, peaceful country. Stand tall, Mr. Biden. Freedom is for all.
Charles Novick, Millersville
