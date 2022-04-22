Placeholder while article actions load

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Given my affinity for Paul Simon’s music in general and his song “The Boxer” in particular, I was delighted when I saw the April 11 front-page headline “In Kyiv stands an ex-boxer, and a mayor by his trade.” I had to smile as I easily remembered the last verse of Simon’s song “The Boxer”: “In the clearing stands a boxer and a fighter by his trade.”

The headline and nod to Simon honored the courage and leadership of Vitali Klitschko. A poignant and clever headline made this old man’s day.

Donald Humbertson, Woodbridge

A cutesy Simon & Garfunkel-inspired headline made light of a horrific war in Ukraine. Please save playful headlines for more appropriate stories.

Advertisement

Susan Declercq Brown, Springfield

The source of Russian literature

When Timothy Snyder wrote in his April 10 Outlook essay, “By denying a Ukrainian culture, Putin flattens his own,” that “all of Russian literature, goes the saying, came from Gogol — and Gogol came from Ukraine,” he wrote pro-Ukrainian propaganda, which seriously undermines his credibility as an authority on Russian culture.

In fact, the general view held by Russians over the centuries is that “all Russian literature came from Pushkin.” Serious Russia scholars might add that Alexander Pushkin built upon the efforts of Nikolay Karamzin.

Walter C. Uhler, Philadelphia

An unnecessary omission

The April 7 Metro article “Gubernatorial hopeful Moore wants probe after dossier questions life story” reported on Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore’s complaint to state prosecutors about allegedly false anonymous campaign materials and reports that his campaign “alleged without direct evidence that another campaign was behind the dossier and accused it of criminal activity” and “the rival campaign denied the allegation.” The article declined to identify that “rival campaign.”

Advertisement

With a few keyboard clicks, the complaint itself and other reports identifying the John King campaign as the alleged wrongdoer were readily found.

It is entirely newsworthy that a particular campaign is formally alleged by another campaign to have committed a crime, regardless of whether the allegation provides “direct evidence.” Just whom was The Post protecting by omitting this crucial piece of public information? King is not a minor, and The Post would risk no defamation exposure by identifying the King campaign. This was a very curious decision that disserved readers.

Laurence E. Gold, Washington

Consider green heat fuels

It was good to see the April 9 Real Estate section article on heat fuels and helping consumers select the right one for their needs, “When choosing a home heating system, consider your fuel sources,” but in this day and age, shouldn’t there be some reference to the carbon intensity of the fuels or a mention of renewables?

Advertisement

One of the heating solutions that the author was impressed by was coal stoves. Okay, that still might be appropriate for some households, but shouldn’t there be some mention of environmental impacts? The author said his next home will also have a backup wood stove, which is one of the cheapest ways for most Americans to use a renewable fuel to reduce fossil fuel usage, but it is not ideal in urban areas. Most of us in the D.C. area don’t give a second thought to installing and using our gas furnaces. But we should start thinking about the future.

John Ackerly, Takoma Park

The writer is president of the Alliance for Green Heat.

We are not the subject of her ire

Perfectly good but sadly neglected words: “me,” “us,” “her,” “him,” “them.”

Poor objective pronouns! So many writers and speakers of English apparently see them as inferior and refuse to use them. Consider this example in the April 10 Sports article “Haskins’s death at 24 elicits shock, sadness”: “NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted with a picture of he and Haskins together as children.” Of he? Really? What happened to “him”? The word “he” works great as a subject, as in this sentence from the same article: “ ‘Tough to grasp,’ he added.” But the excellent words “me,” “us,” “her,” “him” and “them” are ready, willing and able to step in when needed; and they are needed after prepositions, such as “to,” “of,” for,” etc., and verbs. Remember English classes when you learned about pronouns having two versions: one to serve as subjects and another to perform as objects? Here are two examples: She gave him a picture of them. They gave her a photo of him.

Advertisement

I am saddened by the death of anyone only 24 years old, so I was drawn toward the article about Dwayne Haskins. My sadness shifted to disappointment, however, upon seeing how the good and proper objective pronoun “him” was overlooked and dismissed in an article of one of the best newspapers in the world.

Jane McKeel, Falls Church

All rise for Justice-designate Jackson

I was struck by Ratt’s April 9 Drawing Board cartoon. I have enjoyed political cartoons (especially when I agree with their opinion) for their creativity in capturing in a drawing, often with few or no words, an issue of current political, or other, events. Ratt’s poignant cartoon with the caption “All Rise!” was not only creative but also emotionally moving in conveying the rise of Black women from picking cotton to sitting on the Supreme Court (albeit a very slow rise).

Advertisement

I will save the cartoon to show my youngest grandchildren when they’re old enough to understand the significance of Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson’s outstanding and unique accomplishment.

Isabelle Schoenfeld, Bethesda

Ground rules are long overdue

The April 3 editorial “A sneak attack on charter schools” characterized the Biden administration’s proposed regulations as an attack. Actually, the proposed continuation of funding charters at the historically high level of $440 million and best-practices regulations offer a pathway that is a gift for charters.

Under the regulations, applications for charters are given priority if they feature “community school” elements or cooperation with local school districts. A “community impact” analysis requires an explanation of why the school would be beneficial in serving that community. For example, demonstrating that an instructional approach is not otherwise available would help an application gain points. In D.C., where the D.C. Council and mayor have resisted placing a cap on the number of charter schools, and the school system doesn’t really function as a system, the Biden proposals are urgently needed so that each school’s impact on the larger community of schools is considered. The charter industry is well known for being unwilling to accept common sense guidelines that would strengthen the system as a whole and opposes the regulations. The administration’s changes are modest and long-overdue ground rules for an industry rife with scandals, profiteering and negative effects on the larger community of neighborhood public schools.

Advertisement

Mark Simon, Washington

The writer is a board member of EmpowerEd, an organization that elevates the voices of D.C. teachers in D.C. public and charter schools.

Spotlight more local groups

Chris Moody’s April 10 Washington Post Magazine article, “Sowing Change,” was good and appreciated. However, I feel an opportunity was missed by not highlighting local groups such as Earth Sangha in Springfield. It’s a nongovernmental organization with acres of native plants for sale and teams that work with local businesses and governments to add natives to landscaping projects.

Jeff Jordan, Falls Church

A concise critique

“Finally understanding Yoko Ono,” an April 9 Free for All letter about Sebastian Smee’s Critic’s Notebook piece about Yoko Ono’s art, was as enlightening as Smee’s March 26 Critic’s Notebook, “That’s been Yoko Ono’s message all along.” But at nearly 2,000 words, Smee’s piece was anything but concise, as the letter comically described it.

Advertisement

Michael S. Goldstein, Washington

Culpepper’s words did not beguile

When I started reading Chuck Culpepper’s April 9 Sports column, “Top-ranked Scheffler masters wind and seizes five-shot lead,” I realized I would need to access my online dictionary to understand parts of the article. In the first two paragraphs alone, Culpepper used the words “orgiastic,” “boffo” and “beguile” — in an article about golf. I was puzzled, so I looked up the words.

I’ve taken the liberty of rewriting a few of Culpepper’s sentences.

1. “It’s the most frenzied event in golf” instead of “It’s the most orgiastic event in golf.”

2. “He began that week ranked 15th in the world, a ranking that doesn’t impress the planet” instead of “He began that week ranked 15th in the world, a boffo ranking that doesn’t beguile the planet.”

Advertisement

3. “He’s the guy who won in a playoff at the drunken revelry of Phoenix” instead of “He’s the guy who won in a playoff at the bacchanal of Phoenix.”

Jan Biennas, Williamsburg, Va.

Railing against bias

The April 12 Metro article “Youngkin amends Loudoun schools bill” described Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) successful campaign advocacy as “railing against mask mandates, critical race theory and other controversies.” Later, citizens of Loudoun County are said to have “railed at school officials” for mishandling assault cases.

The reader is left to suppose that had the benighted Youngkin or the local yokels of Loudoun espoused policies or positions favored by The Post’s reporters and editors, a less pejorative characterization would have been employed.

Timothy Starker, Arlington

The winner of the first-ever ‘Toony’

If there existed an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy or Tony for the comics, I’d nominate Jef Mallett for his April 4 “Frazz” comic strip.

They took a life, but they did not take his pride.

Chris McNeil, Alexandria

One strange status update

The April 9 front-page headline “For Biden, progress but not perfection on race” was ridiculous. The same headline could run every day with a different subject. Does The Post contend that there is perfection on race and President Biden isn’t there?

Virginia Q. Anthony, Chevy Chase

Amplifying the wrong voices

Regarding the April 9 front-page article “In lessons on sexuality, the right sees ‘grooming’ ”:

If The Post’s editors had even a moment of self-reflection, they would have headlined the article as “Washington Post provides platform to bigots defaming LGBTQ community.”

Amplifying transparent and ugly smear campaigns is not the province of journalism.

Michael Daly, New York

GiftOutline Gift Article