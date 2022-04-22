The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion: Say goodbye to the Lerners, and thanks for the memories

Today at 2:03 p.m. EDT
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, right, helps owner Ted Lerner hold the Nationals' 2019 World Series Champion trophy at a rally in D.C. on Nov. 2, 2019. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
Barry Svrluga is a thoughtful baseball writer. However, his April 19 Sports column on the Lerners’ likely sale of the Washington Nationals, “Why owning a baseball team is nothing like owning a mall,” missed the giant tax elephant in the room: the roster depletion allowance (RDA).

The RDA is a tax escape hatch baseball owners enjoy for 15 years in which they can write off the massive salaries they pay their players. The Lerners bought the team in 2006. Their RDA expired in 2021 or 2022. So they can’t write off the $400 million-plus Juan Soto wants now or enjoy the $200 million annual estimated write-offs they’ve enjoyed for years. A new owner certainly will.

Nationals fans should say goodbye and thanks for the memories to Ted Lerner. The sale is a fait accompli for tax reasons, not for lack of competitive desire or community spirit. It’s a tiny bit about baseball and a ton about taxes.

Bradford Brown, Arlington

