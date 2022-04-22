Barry Svrluga is a thoughtful baseball writer. However, his April 19 Sports column on the Lerners’ likely sale of the Washington Nationals, “Why owning a baseball team is nothing like owning a mall,” missed the giant tax elephant in the room: the roster depletion allowance (RDA).
Nationals fans should say goodbye and thanks for the memories to Ted Lerner. The sale is a fait accompli for tax reasons, not for lack of competitive desire or community spirit. It’s a tiny bit about baseball and a ton about taxes.
Bradford Brown, Arlington