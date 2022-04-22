Barry Svrluga is a thoughtful baseball writer. However, his April 19 Sports column on the Lerners’ likely sale of the Washington Nationals, “ Why owning a baseball team is nothing like owning a mall ,” missed the giant tax elephant in the room: the roster depletion allowance (RDA).

The RDA is a tax escape hatch baseball owners enjoy for 15 years in which they can write off the massive salaries they pay their players. The Lerners bought the team in 2006. Their RDA expired in 2021 or 2022. So they can’t write off the $400 million-plus Juan Soto wants now or enjoy the $200 million annual estimated write-offs they’ve enjoyed for years. A new owner certainly will.