Two years ago, central bankers seemed omnipotent. Responding to the coronavirus shock, the Federal Reserve unleashed a stimulus far larger than the one following the 2008 financial crisis. The intervention empowered Congress to pursue its own stimulus without worrying about the national debt: The Fed was buying government bonds as fast as the Treasury could issue them. The United States entered the era of don’t tax, just spend. It was the age of magic money.

But now the magic has evaporated. Inflation has surged to its highest level since 1980. As a result, the central bank will have to hike interest rates repeatedly this year, perhaps causing a recession. Despite retaining an economics faculty nearly eight times larger than Harvard’s, the Fed has messed up. It is vital to understand where exactly it went wrong — and, therefore, the right lesson for the future.

The initial stimulus was not the error. The pandemic suspended the face-to-face economy; by the second quarter of 2020, real gross domestic product had shrunk by a tenth relative to its peak before the pandemic. Without the Fed’s intervention, the United States would have experienced a depression.

Instead, the economy expanded. By the second quarter of 2021, real GDP was higher than before the pandemic — a much faster recovery than after the 2008 crisis. By stimulating immediately and in unprecedented size, the Fed performed an extraordinary public service.

Moreover, the initial stimulus posed no problem for prices. In 2020, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, came in at 1.4 percent — below the desired target of about 2 percent. The popularly quoted consumer price index rose even less. By the end of 2020, you could begin to tell a story about how inflation might break out: Consumers were looking to spend stimulus checks; the stalling of globalization removed a brake on prices. But inflation was not the probable scenario.

What came next was one forgivable error, and then a really serious one.

The forgivable error began in the summer of 2021. By then, the Trump administration’s stimulus had been amplified by a far larger Biden package; in the second quarter, core inflation came in at 6.1 percent, way above the Fed’s target. But the Fed dismissed this surge as a “transitory.” A semiconductor shortage was causing a temporary spike in car prices, the central bank argued. Workers’ fear of covid-19 was delaying the return to work and causing temporary bottlenecks.

With the benefit of hindsight, this was too optimistic. Forecasters who struck a gloomier note are now entitled to their victory dances. But the error counts as forgivable because the Fed confronted unprecedented questions: How many citizens would return to work? How fast would the government stimulus be spent? Many respected analysts agreed with the Fed that inflation would prove transitory.

The less forgivable mistake came at the start of this year. It was not a forecasting error, it was a failure of courage and a triumph of inertia. The Fed acknowledged inflation. But, anxious about upsetting financial markets and reluctant to grapple with the full implications of its error, it refused to rise to the challenge.

At the close of the Fed’s policy meeting in January, Chair Jerome H. Powell described inflation as “elevated.” But he declined to raise the interest rate. At the next meeting, in mid-March, Powell confessed that inflation was “well above” the Fed’s target. Yet still he raised interest rates by only a quarter of a percentage point.

Powell embraced this gradualism, moreover, even though the Ukraine war and the associated sanctions were driving commodity prices skyward. The earlier, forgivable error had been compounded by a huge stroke of bad luck. But rather than scramble to get on top of the problem, the Fed played tortoise.

While the central bank has inched along, inflation has sprinted. Stripping out the effects of seasonal changes, consumer prices were 0.6 percent higher in January than in the previous month. In March, the inflation rate doubled to 1.2 percent. Not surprisingly, the Fed’s credibility has been whacked: More Americans care about inflation than about crime or immigration, according to a CBS News poll. And it’s not as though the Fed needed to act gradually to protect workers. The labor market, in Powell’s words, is “extremely tight.”

Three decades ago, when the Fed was less committee-driven and more under the sway of an imperial chairman, it was willing to hike rates with less warning and more aggression. In the tightening cycle of 1994, it raised by three-quarters of a percent at a single meeting. Wall Street screamed murder, but Main Street came out fine. Inflation fell, and there was no recession.

Today’s Fed should ponder this. To preserve its credibility as an inflation fighter — and hence its ability to react swiftly to growth shocks — the Fed must react equally swiftly when prices accelerate upward. Sometimes it’s okay to upset Wall Street, and sometimes the best course is the monetary equivalent of a hand-brake turn. Once upon a time, the Fed knew this.

