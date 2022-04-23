Placeholder while article actions load

In his April 19 op-ed, “ Where is the outrage over teen overdose deaths? ,” Robert Gebelhoff highlighted the tragedy of teen overdose deaths, which have skyrocketed by more than 200 percent since 2019, with increases being particularly severe among Native and Hispanic teens. As he pointed out, staving off more teen deaths requires a comprehensive approach that includes scaling up access to overdose prevention and harm-reduction services, including medication-assisted treatment, fentanyl test strips, access to naloxone, and access to other medical and behavioral health and social supports and referrals.

Congress must appropriate resources now to scale up these proven interventions to directly engage people who use drugs, including teens, to save lives. Overdose prevention services, including harm-reduction and syringe-services providers, are trusted resources that successfully connect people to care and interventions, including substance use disorder treatment. We must increase access to these lifesaving services to save teen lives and the lives of the more than 100,000 people who are dying from drug overdoses annually in the United States because of the nation’s unsafe drug supply. There is no time to waste: Lives are on the line. Congress must act now to expand access to these effective interventions before more lives are needlessly lost.