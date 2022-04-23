I am outraged by the ruling of the D.C. Board of Elections making D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) ineligible to run for D.C. attorney general, according to the April 19 Metro article “Board says McDuffie ineligible for AG run.” What better preparation for this position is there than serving on the D.C. Council, where the laws that govern D.C. are made and, in Mr. McDuffie’s case, chairing the judiciary committee, which oversees the office of the attorney general?