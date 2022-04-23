I am outraged by the ruling of the D.C. Board of Elections making D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) ineligible to run for D.C. attorney general, according to the April 19 Metro article “Board says McDuffie ineligible for AG run.” What better preparation for this position is there than serving on the D.C. Council, where the laws that govern D.C. are made and, in Mr. McDuffie’s case, chairing the judiciary committee, which oversees the office of the attorney general?
How does that résumé not read “actively engaged” as a practicing attorney, which is a requirement for eligibility? I believe the deep knowledge of and experience with the people and systems in D.C. garnered from serving on the council far outweigh any other criteria for eligibility except one, perhaps: a basic sense of fairness. I hope that sense of fairness is extended to Mr. McDuffie in his appeal.
Regina Romero, Washington