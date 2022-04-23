Placeholder while article actions load

For decades, Iowa has had an outsize impact on the nation’s politics, as President Biden’s recent pilgrimage to the state, in which he touted corn ethanol, shows. But last week, a Democratic National Committee panel voted to remove Iowa’s caucuses from the first spot in the party’s presidential nominating calendar, opening the early window to any state that wishes to apply. The move is long overdue. But Iowa’s dethroning is still not ensured, as an intense lobbying campaign will no doubt kick into gear.

The case against Iowa has been building for generations. Its residents enjoy lavish federal subsidies because of the undue political clout they hold. The state’s caucus system, in which those who want to participate must show up in person to a specific location at a prescribed time of night and sit through interminable proceedings, is deeply undemocratic. The state’s electorate is predominantly White, unreflective of either the nation or Democrats’ diverse coalition. To top it off, Iowa’s 2020 caucuses were a logistical disaster, as a new electronic results reporting system failed as much of the country awaited Iowans’ all-important verdict on who should be the next president. Not only were results long delayed, but questions swirled about whether the results could be fully trusted.

Democrats’ new plan wipes away Iowa’s guaranteed spot in the early presidential nominating calendar, as well as the other early voting states’ status, and requires them to reapply for their privileged positions. But Iowa is the only one in serious danger. New Hampshire is small enough to enable lots of one-on-one time between candidates and voters, offering a chance to presidential hopefuls without large campaign war chests. South Carolina is filled with Black voters, a key Democratic constituency, and it is untouchable because it is where Mr. Biden jump-started his successful bid for the 2020 nomination. Nevada, with its high proportion of Latino and union voters, solidified its position by moving from a caucus system to a primary. It is also a presidential swing state. Iowa is the odd state out.

Some argue Nevada should now come first. Michigan leaders say their state should take the lead spot. This would keep an early nominating contest in the Midwest but put it in a state that is diverse, that is far more consequential in general elections and that runs a primary, not caucuses.

Even so, Iowa might still sneak its way in. Democrats’ plan expands from four to five the number of states in the early part of the calendar. This would enable them to add Michigan and keep Iowa in the early window — perhaps even in first. That would be a major mistake. Iowa has had far more than its share of time in the sun, and the nation’s politics have been distorted because of it. Other states should apply to be the fifth early nominating contest, so that Iowa will have to make a real case for its position.

As Iowans would be first to tell you, the party can’t just put any state at the top of the calendar. The right states are generally compact and not exorbitantly expensive in which to campaign. No Californias need apply. But there are many states that could theoretically play a leading role. Now is their time to step up — and for Iowa to step away.

