Placeholder while article actions load

I’ll admit that as a child of the 1980s, I was immediately drawn to the headline of Luke Sharrett’s April 17 Outlook essay, “What I learned about masculinity and fatherhood from ‘The Simpsons.’ ” Perhaps no show left more of an impression on me in my youth; and like Mr. Sharrett, as a father of four young children myself, I eagerly looked forward to the day I could share the antics of Springfield’s favorite family with my own.

But unlike Mr. Sharrett, I take a different view on the lessons of masculinity and fatherhood from Homer J. Simpson. It must be a matter of perspective, but growing up in a family with divorced parents, I always found it striking that the nuclear family at the heart of the show remained intact. It was something I didn’t have and that I admired in the Simpsons.

As a father, I find admirable qualities in Homer, who, though inept and buffoonish, puts his family first, from stopping his son’s daredevil antics at Springfield Gorge to returning to the job he hates when expecting a third child to taking an interest in hobbies he doesn’t understand. I see a father who tries his best to do right by his family, even when he fails week after week. I think, as with much in life, we can find good — even in Springfield — if we look for it.

Though I ultimately agree with Mr. Sharrett that as a father I will strive to be a man of integrity, courage and discipline, I also know that, like Homer, it won’t be without a few “D’ohs!” and “Ha-Ha’s” along the way.

Sterling Marchand, Alexandria

GiftOutline Gift Article