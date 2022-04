Collisions between birds and windmills are not a foregone conclusion. Norwegian scientists found that painting just one blade of a windmill black at a wind farm on the Norwegian archipelago of Smøla reduced eagle deaths by 70 percent. I would love to see all the windmills in the United States with one red blade, one white blade and one blue blade in the interest of bird safety and in honor of our freedom from carbon-dioxide-generating fossil fuels.