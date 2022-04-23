Placeholder while article actions load

The April 19 editorial “ Bodies in the streets ” attributed the “staggering” atrocities committed by Russian soldiers to “their officer corps’ lack of tactical finesse and the dehumanizing training conditions they tolerate for rank-and-file soldiers.” But this explanation erroneously assumes that atrocities are a bug rather than a feature of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy.

The day before the editorial was published, Mr. Putin announced that the military unit credibly accused of having committed a multitude of war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine, deserves “high honor and recognition [for] special merits, mass heroism and courage” — without acknowledging any flaw in the soldiers’ behavior. Nor does it seem likely that “lack of tactical finesse and the dehumanizing training conditions” are sufficient to explain why, according to the World Health Organization, in just one month of fighting, the Russian military has attacked at least 64 Ukrainian medical facilities — despite each such attack being an inexcusable and obvious war crime.