Opinion: For sufferers of long covid, there is finally hope

Today at 4:41 p.m. EDT
A cardiologist talks with a patient suffering from long covid in Humble, Tex., on March 7. (Mark Felix for The Washington Post)
The April 19 front-page article about Lindsay Polega’s two-year battle with long covid and how the medical systems have failed her, and possibly many others, “For long-covid patient, many doctors and few answers,” finally gave me hope. This could have been my story for the past two years. I thought I was alone in this “battle,” but now I have hope of achieving some form of my former self again.

I live in Baton Rouge, and there does not appear to be a clinic closer than Houston, but I will not give up.

Sarah Kershaw-Amos, Baton Rouge

