The April 19 front-page article about Lindsay Polega’s two-year battle with long covid and how the medical systems have failed her, and possibly many others, “For long-covid patient, many doctors and few answers,” finally gave me hope. This could have been my story for the past two years. I thought I was alone in this “battle,” but now I have hope of achieving some form of my former self again.
I live in Baton Rouge, and there does not appear to be a clinic closer than Houston, but I will not give up.
Sarah Kershaw-Amos, Baton Rouge