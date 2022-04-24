Ruth Marcus’s April 20 Wednesday Opinions column, “Another activist Trump judge strikes,” was a tragic indication of American culture and our flawed mind-set of what oppression truly means.
To many Americans, that’s the real oppression, so much so that despite potential immunocompromised passengers among them during this moment, they had to rip off their masks as if it were crucial to flex their freedom and celebrate.
Ari Neugeboren, Arlington
If we allow judges to make health-care policy and decisions, shall we allow doctors to make legal and constitutional decisions?
Marilyn H. Paul, Washington