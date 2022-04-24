Coronavirus pandemic
Letters to the Editor • Opinion
For sufferers of long covid, there is finally hope
Masks protect those of us who are vulnerable
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Videos of people celebrating the mask ruling showed a faulty society

Today at 5:01 p.m. EDT
Ruth Marcus’s April 20 Wednesday Opinions column, “Another activist Trump judge strikes,” was a tragic indication of American culture and our flawed mind-set of what oppression truly means.

There was something fundamentally wrong, symptoms of a faulty society, depicted in the videos of people celebrating this activist ruling. And what’s most bothersome to me is that the reaction also feels fundamentally American. Where oppression isn’t religious persecution, war, death threats to your family or authoritarian governments, but rather a piece of cloth across your face intended to protect yourself and your neighbor.

To many Americans, that’s the real oppression, so much so that despite potential immunocompromised passengers among them during this moment, they had to rip off their masks as if it were crucial to flex their freedom and celebrate.

Ari Neugeboren, Arlington

If we allow judges to make health-care policy and decisions, shall we allow doctors to make legal and constitutional decisions?

Marilyn H. Paul, Washington

